Senior Menus: Sept. 25-29

Senior Menus for the week of Monday, 09-25, to Friday, 09-29:

Prescott Meals-on-Wheels serves from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; 445-7630. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Deconstructed rolled cabbage, stewed tomatoes, 3-bean salad, wild rice, roll, apricots.

Tuesday: Beef stew with barley, potatoes, carrots, peas, SW radish salad, bread, hot apple Betty.

Wednesday: The “Gobbler” hot turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and stuffing with orange/cranberry relish, harvest vegetables, pumpkin bars.

Thursday: Meat lasagna, squash medley, garlic bread, garden salad, pineapple banana salad.

Friday: Asian sesame baked cod, rice pilaf, Asian coleslaw, glazed beets, bread, fruit salad Jell-o.

Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program serves from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 772-3337, casapv.net. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Pulled BBQ sandwich on toasted bun, garden salad, ranch beans, crinkle-cut fries, cranberry fluff.

Tuesday: Cowboy burger with cheese, lettuce and tomato, onion rings, steamed veggies, lemon bars.

Wednesday: chicken mushroom/broccoli bake, sweet corn, green beans, peaches and cream.

Thursday: BBQ pork ribs, homestead salad, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts in butter sauce, dinner roll, creamy strawberries.

Friday: Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, pasta salad, ranch Dorito chips, fruity yogurt.

Chino Valley Senior Center Nutrition Program, 1021 W. Butterfield 636-9114 serves from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Stuffed chicken breast (broccoli and cheese), rice pilaf, Brussel sprouts, fruit pie.

Tuesday: Beef lasagna, squash medley, 3 bean salad, wheat grain garlic bread, pineapple banana pudding.

Wednesday: Tender beef tips, egg noodles, green bean casserole, carrots with honey peach cobbler with cream.

Thursday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, wheat grain bread, cranberry orange relish, pumpkin bars.

Friday: Homemade beef stew potatoes, carrots, peas, SW radish salad, biscuit, hot apple Betty.