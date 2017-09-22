Senior Menus: Sept. 25-29

Senior Menus for the week of Monday, 09-25, to Friday, 09-29:
Prescott Meals-on-Wheels serves from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; 445-7630. Menus subject to change.
Monday: Deconstructed rolled cabbage, stewed tomatoes, 3-bean salad, wild rice, roll, apricots.
Tuesday: Beef stew with barley, potatoes, carrots, peas, SW radish salad, bread, hot apple Betty.
Wednesday: The “Gobbler” hot turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and stuffing with orange/cranberry relish, harvest vegetables, pumpkin bars.
Thursday: Meat lasagna, squash medley, garlic bread, garden salad, pineapple banana salad.
Friday: Asian sesame baked cod, rice pilaf, Asian coleslaw, glazed beets, bread, fruit salad Jell-o.
Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program serves from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 772-3337, casapv.net. Menus subject to change.
Monday: Pulled BBQ sandwich on toasted bun, garden salad, ranch beans, crinkle-cut fries, cranberry fluff.
Tuesday: Cowboy burger with cheese, lettuce and tomato, onion rings, steamed veggies, lemon bars.
Wednesday: chicken mushroom/broccoli bake, sweet corn, green beans, peaches and cream.
Thursday: BBQ pork ribs, homestead salad, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts in butter sauce, dinner roll, creamy strawberries.
Friday: Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, pasta salad, ranch Dorito chips, fruity yogurt.
Chino Valley Senior Center Nutrition Program, 1021 W. Butterfield 636-9114 serves from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menus subject to change.
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast (broccoli and cheese), rice pilaf, Brussel sprouts, fruit pie.
Tuesday: Beef lasagna, squash medley, 3 bean salad, wheat grain garlic bread, pineapple banana pudding.
Wednesday: Tender beef tips, egg noodles, green bean casserole, carrots with honey peach cobbler with cream.
Thursday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, wheat grain bread, cranberry orange relish, pumpkin bars.
Friday: Homemade beef stew potatoes, carrots, peas, SW radish salad, biscuit, hot apple Betty.
