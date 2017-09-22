YCSO seeks whereabouts of missing adult from Black Canyon City

Detectives are seeking the whereabouts of 50-year-old Casey Nethercott, who owns the Black Canyon Feed Store and resides in Black Canyon City, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey has been missing for approximately three weeks and left vehicles, a cell phone, and his wallet with bank cards behind. Casey is also diabetic and his medicine was found at his residence. The report was originally filed on Sept. 18 by a concerned friend, the YCSO said.

Neighbors in the area confirm Casey has not been seen for at least three weeks. Those who know Casey indicate this behavior is unusual because he will usually make plans known when leaving the area for an extended period.

Due to the suspicious nature of this incident, detectives have served search warrants at his business and home to assist in gathering further details such as phone and bank records and any writings that may provide clues to his disappearance. Friends and associates are also being interviewed.

Casey’s information has been entered into a national data base as a missing/endangered person. Records show he is 5-foot-11, about 240 pounds, bald, and has blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Casey’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. Refer to case number 17-033530.



Watch for further updates as details are made available.

