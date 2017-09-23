Birth Announcements: Week of Sept. 23, 2017

  • Originally Published: September 23, 2017 6 a.m.

    • Sara Josephine Breyer, a 6 lb. 3 oz. girl, was born Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelly and Samuel Breyer of Prescott.

    Madalynn Kara Cappelli, a 7 lb., 1 oz. girl was born Saturday, August 26, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amy Nell Stone and Joseph Leonard Cappelli, Jr. of Prescott Valley.

    Maddison Emery Quinn Chisum, a 6 lb., 5 oz. girl, was born Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to April Major and Michael Chisum of Prescott.

    Lowen Eugene Commerford, a 5 lb., 15 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Charlene Dawn Freeman and John Harley Commerford of Humboldt.

    Keaton Dale Cuka, an 8 lb., 15 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Erin Lynn and Jordan James Cuka of Chino Valley.

    Abel Alfonso and Sophia Marie Carrillo, 9 lb., 7 oz. and 8 lb. 6 oz., boy and girl, were born Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lorely Rubi Gonzalez Delacruz and Edgar Aaron Carrillo Mathieson of Prescott Valley.

