$6.7M bond to expand Franklin Phonetic

Franklin Phonetic, a grade K-8 charter school in Prescott Valley, just closed a $6.7 million bond that will allow it to add a pre-kindergarten program for 50 students, construct a new building, and purchase land that adds 130 parking spaces.

“We needed the room and this was the only way we could get financing,” co-founder Cindy Franklin said.

The school plans to expand its enrollment from the current 465 students to 615 students by adding a pre-kindergarten program. Franklin said she wants to see it open by August 2018 for students who turn 4 years old by Sept. 1.

The Town of Prescott Valley has questioned whether the school has adequate parking space since 2014 when the frontage road to the south of the school became part of a business district. The 30 entities within the district, which also encompasses businesses on the south side of Highway 69, were required to pay for the roadwork and sidewalks. The school’s nonprofit status allowed it to abstain from contributing to the cost, and it has not paid anything, said Town Manager Larry Tarkowski.

The town took the school to court and Hearing Officer Peter Van Haren dismissed the case in May 2016. Tarkowski said the town appealed the case in Superior Court, which declined to hear the matter. “We are appealing that. It’s still being litigated,” he said.

Tarkowski’s perspective is that the school reaps the benefit of road improvements, but isn’t paying its share. “They are getting it for free. That is just not right.”

Town Management Service Director Bill Kaupi said Franklin Phonetic’s contribution varies from year to year, as do all the other property owners, based on assessed value. This fiscal year, their amount comes to $57,443, if they were not tax-exempt. The school shares the north side of district with Big 5 Sporting Goods and the newly purchased vacant property, whose assessed value will increase as soon as improvements are made, Kaupi said.

One church and Stepping Stones, on the south side of Highway 69 are also tax-exempt; however, Stepping Stones has paid a portion of its assessment. On the council agenda for Sept. 28, is an agreement whereby Stepping Stones will pay $9,570 per year until the district bond is paid, then pay $221 per year for maintenance of common parking areas.

Franklin said legal fees have cost the school $30,000.

“We’re hoping the town dropped it. What we did to make sure there would be no issue, is we refinanced, for 35 years, a tax-exempt fixed-rate bond to buy all of the lots to the west of Big 5 Sporting Goods to Audio Adrenaline,” she said.

Amazing Grace Fellowship donated a 12,000-sq.-ft. steel structure that will be used for classrooms. Franklin said it will take about $800,000 to build and landscape the structure, which will house pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade classes.

“Our engineer has submitted plans to the town. Hopefully, we’ll get them approved in a month and get a start on it,” she said.

The loan allows the Franklins to pay off the current mortgage, purchase the property for expansion and parking, and pay the related fees, permits and lawyers. The Franklins also have a second school in Sunnyslope in North Phoenix, which will not benefit from the bond.

“It’s a little scary. We took on a 35-year debt. Because we’re a nonprofit, nobody owns it anyway,” Franklin said, then laughed. “My husband will be 102 when these get paid off.”