Art, memoir combine in 4 classes through PV Library

There is still room to join the Prescott Valley Public Library’s Creative Aging Art and Movement classes for October. The topic this month is “My Life Story.”

Taking place on four Thursdays — Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. — these classes pair art with memoir in an Altered Book project. Participants will rework an existing book by painting, trimming, embellishing, folding and making pop-ups, while at the same time telling their life story.

Registration is required through the library’s website, pvlib.net, scroll down to Upcoming Classes.

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, and by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.