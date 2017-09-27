Display celebrates Constitution Week at Prescott Valley Library

Displaying items to celebrate the event “Constitution Week” for 2017 in the Prescott Valley library display case was the goal of the Yavapai Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Items included the Constitution; flags; proclamations from local, county and state governments; history books; and Constitution Week posters created by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Constitution Week is celebrated each year on Sept. 17-23. 2017 is the 62nd anniversary of the first resolution by the U.S. Congress to observe Constitution Week.

In addition, the Yavapai chapter was presented with the Proclamation of Constitution Week by the PV Town Council on Sept. 14 and the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 6.