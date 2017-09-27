First Paint & Sip a success

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, Len Whitebear held her introductory class of Paint & Sip at the ’50s Diner on Hitching Post Way at Cordes Junction.

As their first project was well under way, there were a lot of laughs and questions of, “How do I ...?”

But Len is an experienced instructor and eased their minds with her quote of, “Relaxing lets your creative side, that we all have, come out.”

Appropriately enough, with Halloween just around the corner, the witch was the first project — and it was coming along very well.