Learn trail work, go for a ride or hike Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 30, is National Public Lands Day, and several opportunities exist on celebrating this annual event.

Participants will gather at the staging area at the upper field area of Emmanuel Pines Camp at 8 a.m. for the Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance Trail Work Day, until noon.

Beginning at 10 a.m., is a 2-hour trail building workshop where participants will learn trail design, tools and techniques. Yes, you can do trail building!

At noon, join a meet-and-greet, ground-breaking ceremony and barbecue sponsored by Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance, with information sharing among land managers and local trail user groups.

From 2 to 4 p.m. enjoy the famous Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance all ages and abilities “8 to 80 Ride,” and a hike with Forest Service personnel on local trails.

Driving directions to Emmanuel Pines Camp: Take Iron Springs Road 3.2 miles to Spence Springs Road (Emmanuel Pines Road) on the left. Follow the road 1.1 miles through the Camp to the large field in the back.

If you are planning to attend the trail work day, trail building workshop and/or barbecue, please RSVP so PMBA can plan accordingly.

Visit prescottmtb.com/event/national-public-lands-day/ or send an email to brooke@prescottmtb.com or visit the events on the PMBA Facebook page.