Mayer Fire receives FIDO Bags for pet resuscitation

The nonprofit Animal Disaster Services was called into service during the Goodwin Fire, sheltering and caring for hundreds of dogs, cats, horses and other cherished pets belonging to their evacuated or fire-threatened owners.

On Monday, Sept. 25, ADS donated three lifesaving FIDO Bags to the Mayer Fire Department. The Fetch Foundation, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit organization that supplies FIDO Bags, gave one of the bags to ADS after learning about its planned donation.

The FIDO Bags cost $175 each, and contain specialized cone-shaped oxygen masks designed to fit a pet’s muzzle. Human oxygen masks are too small and flat to fit most dogs or cats.

Since many pets also receive burns or injuries during a fire or accident, the FIDO Bags contain specialized burn sheets, bandages and protective restraints to aid the first responders when caring for an injured pet.

In April 2014, the FETCH Foundation made an initial donation of three FIDO Bags to MFD.

Animal Disaster Services is a Prescott-based organization staffed by volunteers working under the direction of the Yavapai County Emergency Management Services. It is the only organization of its type in Arizona. For more information, call 928-925-7990 or visit animaldisasterservices.com.