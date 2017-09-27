People & Places: Past Prescott Chamber CEO Dave Maurer recognized with prestigious award

At their recent Arizona Chamber Executive’s state conference past Prescott Chamber CEO Dave Maurer was presented with an ACE Lifetime Award.

Maurer retired from the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in December 2016 after leading the Chamber for 12 years.



Maurer was recognized for his leadership and service in the Chamber industry that spanned a career of 30 years including the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce and the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. He has been a mentor and support to other Chamber executives and served on the Arizona Chamber Executives Board of Directors and as President in 1999.



In 1988 Maurer completed his IOM with the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Institute for Organization Management and in 2008 he was awarded the Russell E. Pettit Excellence in Leadership by the Western Association of Chamber Executives.



At the presentation Maurer was lauded by his fellow Chamber Executives as being a leader in the industry, mentor to many and fearless. Great words for a great man.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce