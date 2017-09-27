Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of September 27, 2017

Arts and crafts show Oct. 14 and 15

Women of the Moose present their fall/Christmas arts and crafts show Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moose Family Center, 6501 E. 6th St., Prescott Valley (near Fain Park). For more information, call Jean at 928-775-8785.

Prescott Valley Public Library opens late Friday

The library staff will be in a mandatory training session the morning of Friday, Sept. 29. The library will open late that day, at noon. We appreciate your patronage and apologize for any inconvenience, staff stated in a news release.

Fashion show honors ‘warrior women’

SmartGirls Resale Fashion, Cosmopolitan Salon and All Natural Cosmetics want to celebrate cancer survivor “warrior women” by holding a fashion and style show in their honor, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 SmartGirls Resale Fashion, 6616 E. 2nd Prescott Valley.

The first 20 guests to RSVP receive a swag bag and front row seats. To RSVP, call 928-772-1227.

Prescott Indivisible meeting Oct. 6

The monthly meeting of Prescott Indivisible will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Prescott Indivisible is a non-partisan community that seeks to promote a progressive and inclusive agenda in support of human rights and the environment. The group focuses on local actions in defense of the rule of law, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. All are invited to participate and have your voice heard.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild events Oct. 2-3

On Monday, Oct. 2, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Susan Joy Noyes, who is a quilter, designer and much more. Susan will be doing a “Tips and Tricks” Trunk Show. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. The meeting is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, call Karen at 928-830-2565.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Susan will be giving a workshop on crayon tinted applique.

For more information, call Patsy at 928-925-3845.

Retro Video Game Night at library Oct. 30

What’s faster — hedgehogs or plumbers? Find out at the all-ages Retro Video Game Night at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

The library will be partnering with Black Box Gaming to bring all of your favorite retro video games, such as “Super Mario Bros.” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.” There will be tournaments with prizes, craft tables, trivia by Game On!, and more. Dressing up as your favorite retro video game character is definitely encouraged — the best costume of the night will get a prize!

The event is Monday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Crystal Room (7401 E. Civic Circle). This program is free, and no registration is required. Questions? Call 928-759-6188.

Town looking for volunteers to serve on boards

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the building board of appeals, library board of trustees, and arts and culture commission.

Building Board of Appeals

This is a volunteer position filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

The board meets to review and decide appeals of town building staff decisions. The town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

Library Board of Trustees

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley.

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

County Health offers flu shots

With flu season right around the corner, U.S. health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot now so they’ll be protected from the potentially serious complications of influenza.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has received its shipments of the 2017-18 flu vaccine — and is ready to schedule appointments now. The flu season for 2017-18 is expected to run from October 2017 through May 2018 with the peak four-month period being December through March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against flu and its potentially serious complications. Millions of people have safely received flu vaccines for decades. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

We know that flu vaccines are about 60 percent effective — yes, we all wish that number were higher. The good news is that vaccinated people who get the flu usually get a mild form of the disease, just the sniffles, according to a study. People who are not vaccinated will likely be in bed with fever and are at greater risk of developing further complications.

Humane Society offers discount vaccinations

Yavapai Humane Society (YHS) will offer discounted rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs at its Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic on Friday, Sept. 29, from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. YHS’ public clinic is located at 2989 E. Centerpointe Drive, Prescott.

The discounted rabies vaccinations will be extended in honor of World Rabies Awareness — annually recognized at the end of September. On Sept. 29, rabies vaccinations will be only $10 for dogs and $20 for cats. No appointment is needed to take advantage of this public service, which is aimed at making the community and its domestic pets safer.

It is important to protect domestic pets from the dangers that wildlife presents. The rabies vaccination is required by law for dogs, but cats benefit from the vaccine as well. Because of their adventurous nature, a cat is more likely to encounter rabies-infected wildlife. In fact, the Center for Disease Control reports that, of the bites from companion animals, a person is three times more likely to require preventative treatment for rabies from a cat bite than from a dog.

Note, dogs and cats must be over 12 weeks old to receive a rabies vaccine.