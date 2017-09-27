Prescott Valley Job Fair pairs employers, job seekers

Prescott Valley, AZ (Sept. 26, 2017) – “We made a difference on Tuesday.” That’s how Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center representative Katherine Anderson described the college’s role in helping to coordinate the Prescott Valley Job Fair held at the Prescott Valley Event Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“Fann Construction hired three at the event; Home Care Assistants hired five at the event; and ResCare received 16 potential candidate applications, which is a ‘big win’ according to their Regional Cycle Hiring Director,” Anderson said. “These are just the companies we have heard back from at this point.”

It is estimated that 343 job seekers attended the event. 83 exhibitors—including companies such as Printpack, the Town of Prescott Valley, Foothills Bank, Yavapai Gaming Agency—provided information to attendees.

The Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center partnered with the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation, DES Employment & Veteran Services and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona to produce the event.

The next job fair is scheduled for February 9 at Del Rio Elementary School in Chino Valley. A Sedona job fair is also tentatively scheduled for February with a focus on the hospitality industry, coinciding with the renovation of the Yavapai College Sedona Center, home to the school’s culinary and hospitality programs of study.

