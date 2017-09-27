Survivors of domestic violence reveal stories

The annual Take Back the Night candlelight vigil will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, with this year’s theme of “Illuminate Our Stories.”

The public is invited to attend the event, which will include stories by survivors of domestic violence and a remembrance of those who have lost their lives through domestic violence.

Be part of saying “No” to domestic violence in the community. Take Back the Night is presented by the Yavapai County Coordinated Community Response Team.