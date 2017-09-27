Water usage rate hike up for consideration Thursday

The Prescott Valley Town Council will conduct a public hearing on proposed changes to the Prescott Valley water/sewer rates, fees and charges at its council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

The proposal before the council is to change water usage rates, increasing rates an additional 13 to 21 cents per month.

Following the public hearing, the council will consider approving the proposed changes. If approved, effective date of changes will be the first billing after Nov. 1.

Staff recommended revisions after the annual review and update to the utility rate model completed in July. The model looks at long-range financial plans that maintain a high quality utility infrastructure.

In the past, the town’s water system was divided into two separate areas: a newer system providing services to residents and businesses north of Highway 89A and to the Yavapai County Fairgrounds, and an older district system providing services to all of the other residents and businesses of Prescott Valley, as well as those in Castle Canyon Mesa and Prescott Country Club. In 2009, the town combined the revenues and expenditures for both systems.

To establish rates, the town considers cost of service, pricing to encourage conservation and discourage waste, and financial performance measures such as debt service coverage and cash reserve requirements.

It also looked at inflation factors. In fiscal year 2017-18 these were: 6 percent personnel services, 6 percent other operating expenses, and 3 percent OMI contracts. The report indicates operating expenses (including depreciation) are increasing slightly faster than operating revenues.

The entire report can be found on the town website, www.pvaz.net. For more information, call the customer accounts manager at 928-759-3011.

The council will conduct a second reading of the controversial zoning map change to allow development on Parcel B at the Prescott Golf and Country Club.

Also on the agenda is possible approval of:

• Acceptance of $194,069 grant from USDA Forest Service, which requires $106,122 matching grant from Prescott Valley.

• Approval to transfer an additional $5,811 from contingency fund to pay legal fees associated with PSPRS, which would total $37,956; the town budgeted $1,000.

• Amendments to Alarm Code to state PV Police require verification of a crime, attempted crime or other emergency by a private company or guard/person, saving the town $44,000 per year.

• Changes to the town code on designating high-risk police department policies.