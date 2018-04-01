Birth Announcements: Week of 4-1-2018

Elenise Rubi Agnetti, a 7 lb., 15 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, March 27, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maraly and Louis Agnetti of Prescott Valley.

Otis Beverly Steen, a 9 lb., 8 oz. boy, was born at 8:24 p.m., on Friday, March 23, at home to Kathleen Yetman and Cole Steen of Prescott.

Dylan Mae Whitley, a 5 lb., 6 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, March 27, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Angila and Steven Whitley of Prescott.

Evan Luke, a 5 lb., 13 oz. boy and Emma Rose Wittenberg, a 5 lb., 15 oz. girl, were born Wednesday, March 28, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Symphony and Jon Wittenberg of Prescott Valley.