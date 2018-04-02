Wildland fire behind PV Walmart Friday, March 30

Firefighters with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) responded to a wildland fire behind the Prescott Valley Walmart mid Friday afternoon, March 30, officials with CAFMA said.

Fortunately, crews were able to quickly knock down the fire that burned about one acre of grass and brush behind the store.

The cause was initially labeled as suspicious and an investigation was conducted.

“I just know that a video saw some kids playing in the area before the smoke was visible,” said CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase.

However, nothing could be proven, so the cause will remain undetermined, Chase said.

The response included two engines, one water tender, a battalion chief and one fire investigator.