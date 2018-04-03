Letter: Drugs and immigrants

Editor:

I do not know why everybody ignores the 500-pound gorilla regarding drugs and immigrants.

They are both here because people demand them. Money could be spent on rehabilitation instead of jail. The immigration should be solved if we quit hiring them.

Sounds simplistic but should work. All the money spent trying to stop the flow of drugs has accomplished nothing. Well it has filled our prisons. Sometimes you just have to try something new if the old approach is not cutting it.

Harry Rowin

Prescott