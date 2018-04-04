2 math teachers honored for excellence in teaching

Two Humboldt Unified School District teachers rose to the top this past week and received the honor of Teacher of the Year.

The Humboldt Education Foundation board deliberated long and hard to come to a decision and select the top two teachers from the nominees and finalists for this yearly award, said HEF President John Agan.

“I can tell you the discussion at the board meeting was difficult,” Agan said. “All were nominated for a reason, and picking just two for the top was difficult. We feel we made a good choice.”

Each nominee received $100, and the two top teachers received an additional $150. The awards banquet took place March 27 at the Prescott Resort.

SECONDARY CATEGORY

Lisa Moser, honors math teacher at Glassford Hill Middle School earned the Secondary Teacher of the Year award. Nate Tannehill nominated Moser, writing that his teacher has “great life lessons to teach us,” “a great attitude and an amazing teaching style.”

“The stories she has are always the best. And it’s amazing how she somehow always finds a way to relate them back to math,” Tannehill wrote.

He also appreciated the time Moser takes sit down with him and explain a math concept differently until he understood. “Every day, she gives it 110 percent to make us smarter,” he stated.

Moser teaches freshman Algebra at Bradshaw Mountain High School, and stepped up to help cover a sudden vacancy in September at the middle school. She taught two years at GHMS and this is her second year at the high school. She has a total of 24 years in education, and also earned a Master’s degree in Instructional Technology.

“Currently, my day consists of starting at Glassford and teaching two Algebra I classes to eighth-grade honors students, then driving like a crazy person to Bradshaw so I can meet students in my classroom within eight minutes of dismissing the eighth-graders. I then teach four classes of Algebra to mostly freshmen at Bradshaw,” Moser said.

GHMS Melissa Tannehill said finding a highly qualified algebra teacher the caliber of Moser once the school year began was nearly impossible.

“Lisa being the Algebra 1 teacher at GHMS has been a true blessing to the campus and the students. They have thrived under her instruction and are well prepared for the upcoming AZMerit assessment as well as their future math courses in high school,” she said.

ELEMENTARY CATEGORY

Ulani Jackson, fifth-grader at Lake Valley Elementary School, nominated her math teacher, Jani Wagter. She, too, is a teacher that “puts it in a way” that her students will gain an understanding of the subject, her student wrote in the nomination letter.

“She provides extra help for students who need it, and more challenging assignments for students who don’t,” Jackson stated.

Besides recognizing that Wagter is committed to her job, Jackson described another aspect of her teacher that impressed her.

“She will encourage students to finish their tests, their assignments, and their lessons,” wrote Jackson. “If they don’t, she will use her time to help her students complete everything they haven’t finished.”

This is Wagter’s second year at Lake Valley and with the district. She previously taught for eight years at a charter school in Prescott.

“I’m honored to get this award. I’m especially honored because it came from the students,” she said, commending her fellow teachers, administrative staff and principal.

“I’m very fond of my students. I love them all; they know that. I try to pull out the very best I can from each and every student and help them to learn to the best of their ability,” Wagter said.

LVES Principal Aimee Fleming said, in addition to teaching math, Wagter is the school’s volleyball coach and she took the team to the championships this year. Wagter also co-leads student council.

“She is a positive drive and force in our 4-6 grade commons area. She is amazing at building relationships with students,” Fleming said.

Multiple parents have told her their children, who did not like math, are now excelling and talking about how it’s a favorite subject.

“That alone is worth its weight in gold. Kids are coming to school excited to learn math rather than coming with that fear and struggle around math,” the principal said.

This year, there was no award in the Special Education category. Agan said it is a difficult category in which to obtain nomination letters from students. He feels the award will return next year.