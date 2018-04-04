Bradshaw senior honored for endeavors, skills

Musical talent, dedication, and volunteerism are a way of life for Bradshaw Mountain High School senior Siena DeHerrera, the March Student of the Month for Humboldt Unified School District.

Bradshaw Principal Kort Miner said DeHerrera plans pursue a degree in Early Childhood Special Education at Arizona State University next fall.

“She is already developing her proficiency in ASL (American Sign Language) and feels the calling to help struggling children begin their education in the best way possible,” Miner wrote.

He and Prescott Valley Councilmember Michael Whiting, Optimist Club member, presented the award to DeHerrera to the March 22 town council meeting.

As a freshman, DeHerrera joined the marching band, was chosen as section leader her junior year, and earned the position of drum major her senior year.

“Her attention to detail gave her an edge in marching practice, and her hours of rehearsal helped her advance her skill of her instrument,” Miner said.

She is or has been an S Club (Soroptimist) member, LINK Leader, a Big Sister with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and active in her church choir and youth group.

DeHerrera has been an AVID program participant for four years. She attended Upward Bound college classes at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in her summers. She was an assistant for a student with special needs through the PALS program. Her community service efforts, however, began in elementary school when she tutored struggling first-grade students, Miner said.

In addition to taking Pre-AP and AP classes, she has earned college credit through dual enrollment classes with Yavapai College, earning her acceptance into Northern Arizona University, Grand Canyon University and Boise State University as well as ASU.

DeHerrera is in the top 22nd percent of her graduating class, with a 3.725 grade point average.

“She makes everyone around her better,” Miner said.