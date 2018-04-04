Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested after Severely Injuring Victim

A 33-year-old Prescott Valley man was arrested Saturday, March 31, for allegedly assaulting his 42-year-old girlfriend first in public, then later at her home.

According to the victim’s police statement, her boyfriend, Casey Crum, became upset with her Thursday morning, March 29, outside the Kohl’s Department Store in Prescott Valley. As the argument continued, he pushed her into a ditch, she told deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO). Crum then walked away and left her alone, she reported. It took her several minutes to get out of the ditch, for she had struck her head, nearly passed out and suffered a neck injury, she told deputies.



When she returned to her home in the Castle Canyon Mesa neighborhood of Prescott Valley, Crum was present and continued the assault by striking her in the face with his fist, she told deputies. He also threw an oxygen tank against a wall and destroyed a cell phone he had forcibly removed from her grasp, she reported.



She was eventually hospitalized that evening at Yavapai Regional Medical Center with fractured vertebra in her neck and bruising to her jaw, according to a YCSO news release. She was later transferred to a Phoenix hospital for ongoing treatment.

The following day, Friday, March 30, YCSO detectives interviewed the injured woman at the Phoenix hospital as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives also served a search warrant at the Prescott Valley home, recovered evidence from the assault, and interviewed witnesses, the release states. Late that night, Crum contacted detectives after hearing about the search warrant service at his home and agreed to meet them the next day in Chandler.

Once the detectives made contact with Crum, they arrested him for domestic violence-aggravated assault causing a fracture to a body part, criminal damage and intentional injury. Crum essentially denied any responsibility for the victim’s injuries, deputies reported. He was nonetheless booked at the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde and has since been released on a $3,000 bond.