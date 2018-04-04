Early Bird Lions Club students of the month

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club was pleased to recognize its students of the month at its March 21 meeting. Shelbie Ouellet from Bradshaw Mountain Middle School and Yahaira Sotelo Zepeda from Glassford Hill Middle School received a certificate of recognition and a $25 cash award. Their names will also be listed on the Student of the Month perpetual plaques at their respective schools. Students are nominated by their teachers or administration and are invited to breakfast with their families for the presentation.

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions club supports the community through sight and hearing programs as well as providing for other community needs. They meet every Wednesday morning at 7 at Sally B’s restaurant in Prescott Valley.