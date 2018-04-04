Wildfire threatened Dewey homes, closed Highway 169

Photo Gallery Wildfire closes Highway 169 in Dewey 04-04-18 A wildfire threatened homes on Highway 169 in Dewey, Arizona on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Law enforcement closed the highway for a short time as firefighters worked to stop the flames. (Photos by Richard Haddad/WNI and Patrick Kuykendall/courtesy)

Highway 169 in Dewey was closed for a short time Wednesday evening, April 4, when a wildland fire burned close to the roadway and reportedly threatened homes.

At 7:30 p.m., fire units were mopping up the blaze and DPS was doing traffic control, Yavapai County Sheriff's spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said.

He said call logs indicated Highway "169 is clear, no noticeable fires" at 7 p.m., adding that the Department of Public Safety is attempting to locate a vehicle - possibly on Interstate 17, at this point - that may be pulling a chain and throwing sparks.

Earlier, law enforcement closed the highway to traffic as fire crews worked on the wildland fire. It was reportedly between milemarkers 4 and 5 on 169, and was getting close enough to homes that authorities were telling residents to prepare for possible evacuation.

Concerned residents were gathering outside their homes, spraying them down with water from garden hoses.

