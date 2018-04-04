Prescott Valley in Brief: ‘Get Out and Trail’ day is April 7

‘Get Out and Trail’ day is April 7

“Get Out and Trail” on Saturday, April 7, in celebration of Rails to Trails Day. To encourage healthy lifestyles the Town of Prescott Valley would like to see everyone enjoying the outdoors and spending time out on the trails.

As an added incentive we encourage you to submit photos of yourself or your group on any of the trails around Prescott Valley for a chance to win some great prizes! The photos you submit may be used in future promotions. Use the hashtag #PVgetout&Trail2018 and tag the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page or our Instagram account to be entered into the contest. Prescott Valley has a multitude of urban and park trails along with multi-use paths in our local system for all to enjoy. For a map visit www.pvaz.net (search: trail map). Gather your family and friends and Run it, Hike it, Walk it or Bike it!



Rails to Trails Photo Awards (valid only for the 2018 calendar year):

• 1st place: $25 user credit, four entries to the 5K for the Hill of It, and four individual pool admissions

• 2nd place: $15 user credit and two entries to the 5K for the Hill of It

• 3rd place: $10 user credit and two entries to the 5K for the Hill of It

• 4th place: Two entries to the 5K for the Hill and two individual pool admissions

• 5th place: A single 5K for the Hill of It entry

Eligible Rails to Trails Day Celebration entries must have a current Rec1 account. Please visit https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/prescott-valley/catalog to establish an account.



New art classes for youth

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department is proud to introduce one of its newest learning opportunities, Art Club! Local youth are invited to join classes led by local, professional artists who work in a variety of media. This is a chance to learn new techniques, improve your current art skills, learn about artists and movements and work collaboratively with other artists.

These classes are suitable for anyone ages 12 to 25; all levels of experience (beginner to advanced) are encouraged to join. Students with experience will be encouraged to help younger and less experienced artists. Students will have opportunities to show their work in public exhibits, join in critiques, work on community projects and learn how to frame, market and sell their work.

Lessons are approximately half an hour of instruction followed by one to two hours of time to complete projects. In addition to general instruction, teachers will provide one-on-one assistance to students as they work. Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. Registration is available on our website — go to the Parks and Recreation page and click “Register Online” to see the class portfolio and sign up for classes, you must create a free account to sign up.

ERAU book drive to benefit Navajos

“Books collected in the quad-city area by the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University national honor society of Phi Kappa Phi will be given to the Tuba City Library and other sites to be determined on the Navajo Reservation,” said Anne Boetcher, chapter president.

Those wishing to donate books can take them to the Hazy Library, the Jack L. Hunt Student Center, or the STEM Center, where bins will be placed for donations.



These categories of books are especially wanted, book drive organizers said: anything dealing with Native American topics, how-to-do books, biographies, fiction for all ages, movies and DVDs.



The book drive runs through April 30.



Library to waive fines on overdue, lost items

Prescott Valley Public Library is celebrating National Library Week by giving you a free pass on your overdue or lost items. PVPL items only, no damaged items.

Return your items at the front desk with a staff person between April 9 to April 14 and all fines will be waived. No questions asked, just bring the items back. Call the Prescott Valley Public Library for further details at 928-759-3040.

Beginning Spanish class begins April 18

“Beginners Conversational Spanish” at Prescott Valley Public Library is starting April 18. Hola! Are you hoping to improve your Spanish speaking skills? Come to the Prescott Valley Public Library and meet other individuals who would like to practice their Spanish too. No registration is required.

Call 928-759-3040 with any questions. The class will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

County plans Mayer cleanup for April

District 2 County Supervisor Tom Thurman and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, have announced a community cleanup in Mayer.

The cleanup will be at the Mayer Yard (next to the Mayer Transfer Station), 11130 S. Antelope Creek Road, one-quarter mile south of Mayer.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12, 13, 14, and April 19, 20 and 21.

Accepted items include: household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted: loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home, the news release states. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

This program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

For information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Deadline for Studio Tour is April 6

Friday, April 6, is the final deadline for applications for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5-7.

Applications are available on the Studio Tour website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. If you would like more information, please email: info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the quad-city area: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer and the surrounding areas. So far, over 60 artists have applied to be in this year’s Tour.

This is a juried show. Participation fee is $175. Mediums include ceramics; digital art; drawing/pastels; furniture; glass; jewelry; metal; mixed media; acrylic, oil and watercolor painting; photography; printmaking; sculpture; textiles/wearables and woodworking.

If juried into the tour, artists may choose to be in their own studio, be a host studio for other juried artists, or be included in another host studio.

Last year this free, self-guided tour featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. These artists exhibit locally, nationally and internationally. Photos and information about last year’s Tour can be found on the Studio Tour website.

Alumni launch scholarship fundraiser

The Prescott University of Arizona Alumni Association and the Northern Arizona University Prescott Alumni Chapter have announced a joint scholarship fundraising day trip for alumni and the general public.

Enjoy a luxurious bus trip to the Yavapai College Campus/Southwest Wine Center for an informative tour, a four-flight wine tasting and a gourmet luncheon from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 13.



Meet at the circle at the Yavapai College Campus (flagpole), 1100 E Sheldon St., Prescott, at 9 a.m. Southwest Wine Center wines will be available for sale and a wine-related drawing will be held.

Approximately $40 of the $75 per person ticket, is a tax deductible contribution for scholarship purposes of the respective University’s Prescott Alumni Chapter. First choice of the scholarships will be for Yavapai College students who will be transferring for the junior year at one of the two schools. Attendees will receive a receipt for the charitable donation.

Deadline to RSVP is Monday, April 9. To register by mail, send your check payable to your respective alumni association. Include a note with the name of the event and the names of the persons attending to: UofA Alumni Association, Attn: Rhonda Rugg, 1111 N. Cherry Ave., Tucson, AZ 85006, or NAU Alumni Association, Brianna R. Lorents ’09, Alumni Chapter Coordinator, Office of Alumni Engagement, P.O. Box 6034, Flagstaff, AZ 86011.

For information, contact Madalyn Hemminghaus (UofA) at 602-827-2190, or Brianna Lorents (NAU) at 928-523-3811.

Fall prevention workshop ongoing

A “Matter of Balance” fall prevention workshop, sponsored by NACOG Area Agency on Aging, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, April 4 through May 23, at the Pioneer Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott. For more information, contact Beth Brehio at 928-775-9993 ext. 4272 or bbrehio@nacog.org.

Smart Driver TEK courses this month

Buy a new car today and you get more than one owner’s manual with your purchase. And the larger of the books will be the one for all the electronic technology that is installed on your new vehicle. It is enough to make older drivers decide to keep “old Betsy” a bit longer. As part of AARP’s national support of senior drivers, they have joined with academic and corporate sponsors to bring a new workshop to communities to give senior drivers more information on the technologies used in vehicles and how it makes them safer for senior drivers.

Cars are becoming more technologically advanced every day and show no sign of slowing down. These features are great for all drivers but especially helpful to older drivers. For example, as we age our reflexes, for one thing, slow down some. If you don’t notice as quickly that a car is slowing in front of you, the warning alert and/or the application of automatic braking may make a big difference in the outcome of that day’s trip to the store or doctor.

Smart Driver TEK is a 90-minute workshop to help you understand current and evolving vehicle safety technologies, how to use them and to recognize how these technologies might enhance your driving safety and extend your safe driving years. Two of these no cost workshops will be in Prescott on April 10 and 13. For more information, or to register, please visit www.aarp.org/findaworkshop or call us at 888-227-7669.

People Who Care meeting April 11

There will be a People Who Care volunteer and orientation meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the People Who Care office at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive because of age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our neighbors live alone.

People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one to one situation by helping with: transportation to healthcare/business appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork, visiting, caregiver relief, and more.

Reaching out and assisting our neighbors is a “feel good” opportunity for both the person volunteering and the one receiving the volunteer assistance. Call the Prescott office at 928-445-2480 to enroll.

What’s going on at the legislature?

The League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai, in collaboration with Osher Lifelong Learning and Yavapai College, will host a Legislative Report Card Panel from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 7, at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 3, Room 119.

Invited guest speakers will review this Legislative session’s bills in this free event open to the community.

Panel members are:

• Luige de Puerto, associate publisher and Arizona News Service editor of the Arizona Capitol Times.

• Sandy Bahr, chapter director of the Grand Canyon Sierra Club.

• Nicky Indicavitch, Northern Arizona region director for AZ Schools Now.

The panel will speak on issues dealing with education, new taxes and fees, water, redistricting, and referendums. Forward questions for the panel to Ellie Laumark at ellielaumark@gmail.com.

D-H Library book sale underway

The Dewey-Humboldt Library has expanded its book sale hours. The book sale is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

A great selection of gift-quality hardbacks is available for $1 and paperbacks for 25 cents, includes westerns, history, romance, travel, cooking, religion, sports, etc. Enter 2735 N. Corral Street, Humboldt or call 928-632-5049 for more information.

Chair Yoga class at library on 4th Fridays

Beginning in April, the Prescott Valley Public Library will be offering Chair Yoga from 11 a.m. to noon on the fourth Friday of the month.

Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years. Her love of helping individuals ease into aging is the driving force behind her yoga. She received her 200 teacher training in 2004 and finished her 300 training in 2016. Throughout her career she has taught all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Now, she has settled into teaching modified yoga that meets the needs of the individual and chair yoga.

Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. The chair can also be used as a prop to help getting into the poses a little easier, not to mention there is no worry getting up and down from the floor. Yoga will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance.

Civics classes for citizenship start April 19

Beginning in April, the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, will host free civics classes for those applying for U.S. citizenship.

Beginning on April 19 the class will meet every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s second-floor PC Lab. Classes will end in 10 weeks on June 21. Registration is required. To register go to pvlib.net and look for civics classes. For more information, contact Jim Black at 928-759-6190.

May computer classes at the Prescott Valley Public Library

Prescott Valley Public Library will be offering two computer classes in May. Windows 10 meets from 3 to 5 p.m. three Mondays, May 14, 21 and 28, in the PC Lab. Exploring the Internet meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. two Tuesdays, May 15 and 22, in the PC Lab.



Registration opens April 1. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Computer Classes. For more information, call 928-759-6187.

Cowboy Poets event slated for May 1 at library

The Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering presents “You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, in the Crystal Room.

Come celebrate the cowboy’s place in Arizona culture and lore at this program for all ages. Poetry and music of the working cowboy will be performed by Dean Cook of Prescott Valley; Joe Konkel of Paulden; and Don Fernwalt of Mayer.

The Arizona Cowboy Poet Gathering is in its 35th year, bringing performers to the Prescott area from all over the country to preserve the life and culture of the working cowboy. This is a free event, no registration required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Library Book Club to discuss ‘Small Great Things’

In April the club will be reading and discussing “Small Great Things,” by Jodi Picoult. This novel — from a writer at the top of her game — tackles race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion and doesn’t offer easy answers.

This group meets at 10:30 a.m. each month on the third Thursday. The next meeting is April 19.

Afterthoughts Book Club explores ‘Storied Life’

On April 24, the Prescott Valley Public Library Afterthoughts Book Club will be reading and discussing Lisa See’s novel, “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane.”



Li-yan and her family align their lives around the seasons and the farming of tea. There is ritual and routine, as it has been for generations. Then one day a Jeep appears at the village gate — the first automobile any of them have seen — and a stranger arrives.

The club meets in the Glassford Hill Room of the Prescott Valley Public Library. For more information, call 928-759-6193.

Signups for town’s 40th annual parade underway

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club is accepting applications for the 40th annual Prescott Valley Days parade to be held on May 12. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and the route is on Florentine beginning at Yavapai and ending at the Prescott Valley Event Center parking lot.

In celebration of the Town of Prescott Valley’s “ruby” anniversary the theme for the parade is “Wizard of Oz.” Applications can be obtained from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.pvchamber.org or call Gloria at the Chamber at 928-772-8857.

Meditation for Beginners class April 19

Meditation for Beginners will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, in the Glassford Hill Room, presented by Dr. Ritu Gothwal of Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Registration is required at yrmc.evenbrite.com or call 928-708-4636.

Participants in this 90-minute session will learn Isha Kriya, a simple, 12- to 18-minute practice for meditating and attaining health, clarity and joy. Isha Kriya does not require any previous experience with meditation and can be done sitting in a chair.

Rainwater harvesting testing available in Dewey, Mayer

If you live in the Dewey-Humboldt or Mayer area (within 10 miles of the Iron King Mine), and harvest rainwater for garden use, the University of Arizona invites you to participate in Project Harvest.



Project Harvest participants will collect harvested water, soil and vegetable samples to determine the concentration (or not) of potential contaminants.



There is no cost to participate, and all supplies and training is provided.

If you are interested in more information, visit projectharvest.arizona.edu. You may sign up on the website to receive additional information, or contact the local Community Health Educator directly at margaretdewey@email.arizona.edu.



PV library offers 4-week poetry class in April

April is National Poetry Month and the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, Prescott Valley, is offering a four-week poetry class in April from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays (April 5, 12, 19 and 26).

They will celebrate and explore all kinds of written word from haiku and limericks to free verse. This class is for the novice dabbler or the seasoned poet.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the library’s Glassford Hill Room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

Free tax-preparation service available at library

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Prescott Valley Library’s Crystal Room, third floor, 7401 E. Civic Circle, as well as from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The assistance is available at Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St. Appointments are recommended. For more information, call (Prescott Valley) 928-460-9895 or (Prescott) 928-778-2531.