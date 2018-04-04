Putting an end to ‘predatory price gouging’

Changes in the Prescott Valley Police Department towing policies will help eliminate excessive charges for people whose vehicles are towed without their consent.

PVPD Chief Bryan Jarrell and Sgt. Rob Brown, traffic section supervisor, presented those changes to the town council during its March 15 study session. Jarrell said the department looked at tow fees after a recent incident in which he felt a tow company took advantage of a Prescott Valley resident.

The woman wrote to the town stating that after her estranged husband committed suicide, his vehicle was towed and impounded. When she went to retrieve it, she was presented with a bill for $585. She was unable to pay this bill and contacted the department, Jarrell said.

When Brown asked the company for a receipt, he noticed all the numbers were scratched out and new numbers written in. Even with the new numbers, he felt the bill was inflated and improper.

The department removed the company from its rotation list for one year. Jarrell would reinstate the company after a year only if it refunded woman. He received a check March 15 for $133 in overcharges made out to the woman.

“We discovered that almost every towing company is engaged in the practice where they charge an individual the very maximum allowed under our prior regulation,” Jarrell said.

EXTRA FEES

The maximum initial tow permitted is $200. But companies then throw in mileage at $3.50 per mile, and $30 per day for storage, and then other extras such as if it is a larger vehicle, or if slightly off the road, companies would charge as an off-road tow.

“In the end, you end up with a bill for $585,” Jarrell said.

To put this in perspective, he said, “If you had a vehicle break down in your driveway and you called a tow company, it would cost around $85 to have your vehicle towed somewhere. If I called them or a member of the police department, it was automatically $200.”

Mileage fees to the company’s tow yard – whether it be Chino Valley or Black Canyon City – add up. Sometimes a company would add $40 just to bring the car around to the front gate for pick up, Jarrell said. In one case, a company wanted to charge $1,600 to allow individuals to get their private belongings out of a towed motor home.

It is nearly impossible for PVPD to conduct investigations into these kinds of overcharges, the chief said. “They just don’t have that kind of time.”

“Changes to regulations will prevent these undesirable business practices, and more importantly, protect our residents against these predatory price gouging,” he said.

CONSENT TO TOW

Brown told council members the current ratings are based on Federal Aviation Act guidelines the department has to follow. Exceptions are when it involves public safety and non-consensual tows.

“Two years ago, we made a change to try to improve the regulations to bring the cost down. We found we need to do that again,” he said.

A consensual tow might occur when an individual says, “I

want so-and-so to tow my car.” Only if a person is unable to say that, if he is injured or taken to jail, for example, is it considered non-consensual.

The town can suspend or revoke a company from its rotation list for several reasons, one of which is “providing false records or documentation relating to tow services,” and another is “Imposition of charges in excess of the regulations.” The latter is what the department found in the recent case that resulted in the tow company’s one-year suspension.

FEE CHANGES

PVPD are looking at making the following changes:

• Maximum tow rate of $100.

• Defines a storage day as midnight of one day to midnight the next.

• Limits storage fees to $30, and prorates by the hour on the first day of storage.

• Limits mileage fees to seven miles at $3.50 per mile.

• Prohibits add-on fees for access to vehicles during normal business hours.

• Requires companies to provide monthly reports of all Prescott Valley rotation tows.

PVPD may not tow all vehicles involved in accidents numbering between 697 to 800 per year. An additional 500 cars on average per year come from incidents such as arrests for driving on a suspended license.

The department wants to give tow companies an opportunity to be placed on the rotation list under the new changes beginning July 1. It will pick the top 10 that meet the new requirements.

“We’ll try to do a better job of making sure they are treating our citizens with respect and the proper customer service that we do,” Brown said.

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye said the town has a responsibility to protect its citizens where is an opportunity to do so. “Unless a person comes forward and makes a complaint, we don’t know about it,” she said.

“When we don’t hear anything, we think everything is going well,” agreed Councilmember Michael Whiting. “I’m glad there will be repercussions for those who don’t meet the requirements.”