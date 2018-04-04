Yard waste collected free at county transfer stations

County transfer stations are accepting brush and yard trimmings without charging residents fees. The program, which began April 1, runs through June 1.

The following transfer stations will be open for residential use only, no commercial loads will be accepted: Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. The Mayer Transfer Station, located at 11130 S. Antelope Creed Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Slash includes brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings. Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage. All slash must be removed from plastic bags.

Yavapai County encourages residents to take advantage of this program. It’s the perfect time to create defensible space around homes for a safer environment for firefighters. Keeping fuels managed is absolutely necessary to help avoid uncontrolled fires.

Here’s how to be Firewise:

• Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures.

• Remove debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks and ground.

• If using equipment to cut and trim, beware of sparks.

• Have a family evacuation plan in place before it is needed.

Free drop off takes place during normal operating hours; the days and times may differ from location to location. Visit www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf. For more information, call the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Residents also may want to sign up for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Emergency Notification System to be notified during emergency situations. Visit www.ycsoaz.gov for more information or call 928-771-3321.