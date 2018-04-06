Bears softball hanging tough in Grand Canyon race

BULLHEAD CITY — Bradshaw Mountain’s softball team picked up a key victory in 4A Grand Canyon region play Thursday afternoon, maintaining its position to try and capture a league title after defeating Mohave, 5-1, on the road.

With the win, the 4A No. 9-ranked Bears improved to 6-2 in region (10-2 overall in power-point games). Meanwhile, Coconino upset red-hot 4A No. 3 Mingus, 5-3, on Thursday. As a result, Coconino currently stands at 6-2, Mingus is 5-2 and Mohave is 3-2.

“It is going to come down to these last two weeks [of the regular season] for a region champion to be decided,” Bears coach Sharon Haese said. “So unpredictable.”

Mingus, which saw its five-game winning streak end, beat Bradshaw at home March 27, but the teams have one more meeting in their regular-season finale April 23 in Prescott Valley. The Bears split with Coconino, and they have one more clash versus Mohave.

On Thursday, Bradshaw Mountain starting pitcher Kirsten Schmidt claimed the victory, striking out eight and allowing only four hits. At the dish, the Bears were led by Courtney Stahley (2 for 4, double, three RBIs) and Madisen Duryea (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs, two runs scored). Bradshaw Mountain also played solidly on defense, committing one error.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain plays host to Mohave for the teams’ region series finale at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Prescott Valley.