Bradshaw Mountain snaps 7-game skid, smashes Mohave

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bringing up the rear in the 4A Grand Canyon region standings with four league games remaining in the 2018 regular season entering Thursday, Bradshaw Mountain’s baseball team simply needed a win to gain some confidence.

After all, the Bears had gone an entire month, since March 2, without registering a victory, losing seven straight in region. That dubious streak came to a joyous end Thursday, as Bradshaw Mountain drubbed 4A No. 22-ranked Mohave, 19-9, in a run-ruled five innings of a region contest on its campus field.

Bradshaw Mountain split the two-game home-and-home series after losing the first game, 8-5, Tuesday in Bullhead City. Mohave’s three-game winning streak ended in the process. The 4A No. 30 Bears now own a 3-7 record in power-point games and a 2-7 mark in region.

“Any win’s a good win, obviously,” Bears coach Brian Bundrick said. “The last few games, we battled, just late. We were very, very impatient at the beginning of the game as far as hitting went, and our pitchers held and got sloppy in the middle. [Thursday] we talked about getting ahead and staying ahead, so you can play more relaxed. We did a good job at it.”

On Thursday, Bradshaw Mountain scored 14 of its 19 runs with two outs. Bears designated hitter Jeff Walker went 3 for 5 with a two-run homer and a pair of two-run doubles, including the walk-off hit in the fifth on the 10-run mercy rule. He tallied six RBIs.

“It was a great team win,” Walker said. “We were struggling early on [this season], and we just came back and battled [Thursday]. We’ve got a group of tough guys. If we can just put together some team effort, then we can win games. We were tired of losing.”

Travis Robinson, who started at pitcher and allowed five runs on seven hits in three innings, garnered the victory. He added a two-run homer in the fourth inning and scored four runs. Bradshaw Mountain plated four runs in the first, three in the second, seven in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth on 16 hits. The Bears batted around in the third and almost did it again in the fourth.

“It was great to see everyone contribute out there,” Bears first baseman Timmy Young said. “I knew we had it in us. In practice, we just keep getting better and better, and it just clicked [Thursday]. Everyone started hitting the ball really well.”

Shane Pryor, who finished off Mohave in the fifth in relief of Young by forcing a groundout and a strikeout, went 3 for 4 with an RBI double. Bailey Ramirez (3 for 4, RBI double) and Young (3 for 4, RBI double, RBI single, four runs scored) also stood out.

“What made the biggest difference was we were ready to play from the first pitch of the game,” Pryor said. “Our biggest problem this year has been waiting too long to get hyped up and start hitting the ball.”



For Mohave, starting pitcher Bjorn Syme suffered the loss in 2-2/3 innings. He was a victim of four fielding errors, which resulted in five of the 14 runs he allowed being unearned. Syme gave up 10 hits, but he didn’t issue a walk, striking out four.

At the dish for the Thunderbirds, sophomore Brayden Jones was 3 for 4 with an RBI double and two runs scored. Jaedyn Eastman and Syme each ripped a three-run triple to keep the game interesting into the fourth inning. Gabe Ramos also blistered a triple, in the second inning.

“We didn’t adjust to the [artificial] turf infield [at Bradshaw Mountain], but we also didn’t come out and make the plays,” Mohave coach Tom Bick said. “I expect better defense out of them. We had some unlucky breaks here and there, but Bradshaw Mountain hit the ball really, really well.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain plays host to area rival and region foe Prescott (5-6 overall in power-point games, 2-4 region) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, in Prescott Valley.

Mohave visits league opponent Coconino (5-6, 4-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Flagstaff.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.