Young PV man charged with sexual exploitation of area minors

A 20-year-old Prescott Valley man has been arrested and charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of area minors after a month-long investigation.

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) first got wind of the illegal activity in late February through the parents of a 15-year-old girl in Dewey, according to a YCSO news release. The parents had discovered a secret Facebook page their daughter created. Not having a cellphone or computer herself, the girl was apparently accessing the social media page through the cell phone of a fellow student at school.



Messages on the Facebook page over a period of time in December between the girl and a man named Zachary McQuillen were sexually graphic and inappropriate, deputies said. Although not visible at the time, comments posted by McQuillen on the page referenced pictures of his genitalia he sent to the teen girl while asking for sex.

Deputies later learned that McQuillen and the girl knew each other from attending the same school during the previous school year. In addition to this familiarity with each other, the girl’s true date of birth was listed on the Facebook page they were communicating through, so it was clear during the communication that she was underage, deputies said.

The girl admitted to a deputy of initiating a social media connection with McQuillen on a friend’s phone and then creating a Facebook page to continue communicating. She said she knew her parents would not approve, so they were unaware of the page until recently discovered. She also acknowledged McQuillen sent several explicit pictures to her via Facebook Messenger and admitted sending sexually explicit photos of herself in return.

Following the initial meeting with the family, a deputy located McQuillen at his home on Barbara Road in Prescott Valley and placed him under arrest. McQuillen was later released pending a search warrant service involving his seized cells phones and social media accounts. He claimed he was unaware of the victim’s age and the contact was consensual. The review of cell phone and social media content, which occurred in March, identified additional victims lured by McQuillen for sexual exploitation.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old Prescott Valley girl, was contacted and admitted to ongoing social media contact with McQuillen, including the exchange of sexually graphic photos, deputies said. During one of the social media FaceTime sessions with her, McQuillen threatened suicide with a knife if she did not expose herself. The victim complied and he threatened this victim on other occasions to obtain additional sexually graphic photos.

By Monday, April 2, two additional victims had been confirmed.



Based on the investigation to date identifying additional crimes, McQuillen was arrested Tuesday, April 3, and charged as follows:

Between Oct. 15 and Dec. 20, McQuillen committed two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of distribution of sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, against three victims, all of whom were 15 years old at the time of the offenses and known to the suspect.

McQuillen remains in custody on a $25,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing to confirm any additional victims.

“YCSO thanks these parents for being proactive to protect their kids,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

ADVICE FOR PARENTS

“Do you want photos of your nude child shared across the internet?” D’Evelyn said.

If not, he suggests that parents monitor their children’s activity on social media.

“You should have, and require, unfiltered and spontaneous access to the content on their phones and any social media accounts created,” he said. “In many of these cases, parents are the first to know about such activity and can intervene before such predators become ‘hands on’ with their victims.”

For additional information on how to safeguard children from potentially dangerous online content, D’Evelyn recommends turning to a booklet of information called ‘The Internet Safety for Parent Guide’. It is available for download on the YCSO homepage: ycsoaz.gov.