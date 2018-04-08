PGA Junior League Golf taking signups for local players this summer

The Prescott Golf and Country Club in Prescott Valley, and the Quailwood Greens Golf Course in Dewey, are taking signups for the annual PGA Junior League Golf this summer. Originating 3 years ago with 18 players, the league grew to more than 30 local golfers in 2017 and in 2018, so far, more than 40 have signed up. The league is $175 for the season, which runs April through July. Limited scholarships are available to those in need. After the season is complete, an All-Stars group is formed for postseason play in August. Registration is open through April 30. Players can go online to register at pgajlg.com. A PGA fee of $75 is remitted online via credit card, which includes a numbered golf jersey, golf hat, bag tags and a practice T-shirt. The $175 fee for the season covers tee and green fees, postseason play, opening day jamboree barbeque, all range balls and the awards dinner at the end of the season. For more information, please contact Justin Henderson, PGA resident professional at 602-616-4146, or Ron Hansen, head coach of the PGA Junior League Golf at 928-442-6575.

Pitch, hit and run contest set for April 21 in Prescott Valley

The Town of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department pairs with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arizona to bring the annual pitch, hit and run competition Saturday, April 21, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley. Contest registration begins at 10 a.m. for boys and girls ages 7 to 14, which will have a chance to advance all the way to the MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park on July 17 in Washington, D.C. After registration, the event begins at 11 a.m. All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent or guardian fill out the registration/waiver form prior to the start of competition.

Prescott Valley Police Foundation hosting 2nd annual golf event April 22

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual Golf Tournament and Ball Drop on Sunday, April 22, in Prescott Valley. The event at Stone Ridge Golf Course features a chance to win eight free rounds of golf, a 50-50 raffle or a new car. Players are also able to register with a Prescott Valley Police officer. The Ball Drop is for anyone, not just golfers. Balls cost $10, with only 500 being sold. Winner receives 50 percent of the sales, with the other half going to the foundation. All proceeds of the event are used to support the Prescott Valley Police Department. For more information, contact Kay Giles at 928-775-4002. Registration deadline is April 13.

ERAU summer basketball camp set for June 4-7

The Embry-Riddle men’s basketball team invites all local players to participate in its annual Embry-Riddle Men’s Summer Basketball Camp on Monday through Thursday, June 4 to 7, on the university’s Prescott campus. Players will receive coaching from the Eagles’ staff on a variety of basketball skills during the four-day camp. Ages 7-11 are from 9 to 11 a.m. and ages 12-16 are 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on each day. Cost is $90 per player. For more information, contact Eric Fundalewicz by email at fundalee@erau.edu or Doug Beilfuss at beilfusd@erau.edu.