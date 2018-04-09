Birth Announcements: Monday, April 9, 2018

Kamdyn Isaiah Dugi, a 7 lb. boy, was born Wednesday, March 14, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Antoinette and Giovanni Dugi of Prescott Valley.

Atticus Wotan Edwards, a 7 lb., 6 oz. boy, was born Monday, March 12, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Taylor McCord and Dakota Edwards of Dewey.

Christian Bear Fatheree, a 6 lb., 15 oz. boy, was born Saturday, Feb. 24, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Megnon Grace Fatheree of Black Canyon City.

Matthew Lewis Ferketich, a 7 lb., 1 oz. boy, was born Sunday, March 18, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Dawnae Christian and Justin Ferketich of Prescott Valley.

Barrett Brooks Fisher, a 6 lb., 14 oz. boy, was born Friday, March 9, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Stephanie and Aaron Fisher of Prescott Valley.

Luna Persephone Fletcher, a 7 lb., girl, was born Friday, Feb. 23, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Donna and Christopher Fletcher of Chino Valley.

Holly Kate Frost, a 9 lb., 7 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jennifer and David Frost of Prescott.

Bradley Owen Hust, a 6 lb., 11 oz. boy, was born Sunday, Feb. 25, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Janelle and Jeremy Hust of Prescott.

David James Jenkins III, a 7 lb., 15 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, March 7, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ambrosia Carder and Jedadiah Jenkins of Chino Valley.

Evelyn Claire Johnson, a 6 lb., 4 oz. girl, was born Friday, March 16, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Cortni and Sean Johnson of Prescott Valley.

Quinn Van-Loren McKibben, a 7 lb., 8 oz. boy, was born Saturday, March 10, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Courtney Lena McKibben of Prescott Valley.

Evan Jacob Oster, a 7 lb., 14 oz. boy, was born Sunday, March 11, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Erica Jo and Nathan Michael Oster of Prescott Valley.

Cali Ray Palmer, a 6 lb., 8 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Bridgett Corn and Jonathan Palmer of Prescott.

Manuel Robert Chico Perez, a 6 lb., 14 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mercedes Kline and Manuel Perez of Prescott.

Chloe Bianca Sanderlin, a 6 lb., 11 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, March 14, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Blanca and Matthew Sanderlin of Prescott Valley.

Dax Benson Smyer, an 8 lb., 8 oz. boy, was born Friday, March 16, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tanja and Damon Smyer of Prescott.