Manufactured home in Dewey-Humboldt destroyed by fire

Related Video Fire in the Blue Hills area 04-08-18

A manufactured home in the Blue Hills area of Dewey-Humboldt was already about 75 percent involved in fire by the time firefighter crews with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) were able to put water on it Sunday afternoon, April 8.

The fire started at about 2 p.m., according to a CAFMA news release. Those in the home, located in the 9000 block of East Cranberry Road, were able to evacuate uninjured. Several animals also escaped the fire, but one dog and one cat were still unaccounted for as of Sunday night.

Crews were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from extending into nearby brush and trees, but the home was pretty much a total loss, according to the news release. The fire is currently under investigation.