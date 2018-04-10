Bears softball crushes Prescott, improves to 7-3 in region

PRESCOTT — Bradshaw Mountain softball slugger Madisen Duryea, who set a new single-season program record for home runs with her 19th and 20th dingers Saturday at home, had a single and two RBIs in the Bears’ 13-2 road win over area rival Prescott Tuesday afternoon.

In the first game of a two-game Grand Canyon region series, the 4A No. 10-ranked Bears improved to 11-3 overall in power-point games and 7-3 in region. Mingus and Coconino still lead the region with identical 6-2 marks. Prescott dipped to 4-10, 2-7.

Bradshaw Mountain starting pitcher Kirsten Schmidt garnered the win, her 12th on the season. She allowed three hits and struck out two in a six-inning contest that ended on the 10-run rule.

At the dish for the Bears, Kassidy Outlaw led the way, going 2 for 5 with a triple, six RBIs and two runs scored. Cailee Morgan (2 for 4, double, two RBIs), Lyndsey Busch (2 for 3, three runs scored, RBI) and Mckenzie Smith (2 for 3, three runs scored) aided in the effort. Bradshaw Mountain plated five runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth.

For Prescott at the plate, Dana Seavey went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain plays host to Prescott to end their home-and-home series at 3:45 p.m. Thursday on its campus field behind Glassford Hill Middle School in Prescott Valley.

