Now’s the time to create defensible space

Wildfire season has begun – it runs from March to October – but it’s not too late to take measures now to get your property in firewise condition.

Fire Expo/Earth Day April 21 PAWUIC Wildfire Expo and Earth Day Celebration take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21, on Cortez Street between Goodwin and Union streets next to the Yavapai County Courthouse. Wildfire Expo includes booths and displays, fire engines, Prescott National Forest and Smokey Bear, emergency services, fire prevention, National Weather Service, Red Cross, the Bug Man (a forest health specialist) from Arizona Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management, Animal Disaster Services, Jeep Posse, and more. From Union to Gurley streets, the community can celebrate Earth Day with additional booths filled with information on preserving the environment, energy conservation, clean air, solar energy, recycling, activities for children and more.

You’ve heard it before, but maybe thought “firewising” only applies to people who own property next to the forest or live within an HOA. It also includes those surrounded by grassland.

Creating a defensible space to reduce the risk of fire is important everywhere in Yavapai County, in towns, cities, and rural areas. Even if a property has no pine trees or chaparral brush, dry weeds and grass are just as dangerous in wildfires.

“The 20-year drought continues,” said Dr. Michael Orr at the April 5 Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission (PAWUIC) meeting. PAWUIC consists of fire departments, Yavapai County Emergency Management, homeowners associations, and property owners who work together to create defensible space around homes and businesses.

Andie Smith, with Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, said weed-burning torches recently caused two fires – one that burned five acres in Chino Valley spreading to three properties, and one in Prescott that burned into the back of the home.

While abatement companies and a prison crew have been working all winter and spring to help homeowners create defensible space on their properties, the fire season has begun and many of those employees will be preoccupied with fighting fires and not be available again until October or November, said Leigh Cosby, PAWUIC communications.

Even now, they will tell customers that if they get a fire call, they drop everything to respond.

Cosby said finding a company with abatement knowledge and skills is important. (See related inset for tips on choosing a company.)

Darrell Willis, division chief for Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (ADFFM), calls PAWUIC the “gold standard for communities in the state.” His agency uses a highly qualified inmate unit from Lewis Prison to do fuel mitigation work on large properties.

Questions homeowners should ask fuel abatement companies Information provided by Leigh Cosby, PAWUIC communications Choosing a company to "firewise" a homeowner's property – to effectively, efficiently and knowledgeably remove vegetation – can take a little bit of inquiry. Landscapers, for instance, may have different ideas about the fuel mitigation process than companies in the firewise business. A landscape company should be able to identify and remove excess vegetation on small properties of less than an acre. Property owners might ask for the cost difference between a landscaping bid, which would be more manicured, and a firewise bid, which removes ladder fuels and large amounts of brush. Typically, a firewise bid will be less, particularly if you are removing brush and chaparral. Find out the specifics of what they will do and remove. For larger properties, more than an acre, hiring a company that has the experience and manpower to tackle the job properly is probably the best choice. These jobs often require 10-20 people to cut the vegetation, and to haul it to a chipper or landfill. Steep slopes and distance to the chipper can add significantly to the cost. Highly recommended companies are Arrow Fire (David Bowden: 928-713-9085) and Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management (James Robbins: 928-848-6851). ADFFM uses a Department of Corrections crew to do cutting and chipping. Both do excellent work and the two companies often partner together on large properties to maximize manpower and resources. Things to consider when asking for a bid: • Get a copy of liability insurance policy, ROC number and business license. If none, be aware that you take on any liability. • Ask how long the company has been in business, and references of satisfied customers. • The bid should include the timeframe for how long the price is valid, a "not to exceed" cap on the price, a deadline for completion, and whether a supervisor will be present. • GET THE BID IN WRITING. • Be sure the bid includes removal of the waste material, and includes dump fees. Homeowners may consider requesting a chipper and for chips to be broadcast back onto the property. • If the job is too big or cost too great to complete at one time, ask for a bid to remove vegetation in the 5-10 foot perimeter around your home, and a 50/50 mosaic cut for the rest, which will reduce the spread of fire. Schedule the next visit within 6-12 months. • Identify any sentimental trees or bushes you want to keep. • Ask about annual maintenance after the initial work, and recommendations for future mitigation. • If you have several small trees growing close together, identify which ones will be taken out. Don't be afraid to remove the bulk of the vegetation initially. It may look a little bare at first, but it takes only a short time for grasses to grow back and help control erosion. The grasses also help stop generation of new scrub oak. Maintenance will be easier and less expensive with immature vegetation.

“The Lewis Crew from the Department of Correction will do anything. They work hard, are determined and empowered, but find it difficult to get a job after their release,” Willis said.

The program has proven reduced recidivism rates, and also has provided inmates with fuel abatement and wildfire fighting skills. To continue the crew’s success and provide opportunities after release, Gov. Doug Ducey authorized funds in May 2017 to support a post-release crew for three years.

By August, 35 people with wildfire experience applied for seven leadership positions, and 135 applied for 13 firefighter positions. Out of the 20 full-time employees, 18 were former DOC inmates, Willis said. They all formulate an individual Performance Improvement Plan that helps fulfill parole or probation requirements, such as paying off restitution or fines, with a focus on life skills.

Since they started work on Dec. 11, the recidivism rate is zero. So far this year, the new crew has worked seven wildfires.

“They are very thorough. I can’t say enough good about them,” said Cosby, also a resident of Prescott Summit, which recently hired the crew to do mitigation work.

To learn more about defensible space, see the related news report in The Daily Courier -- What is defensible space?

Winter and spring are great times to get ahead of fire-producing vegetation. Prescott National Forest indicated that fire restrictions may come early this year due to the dry winter season. Homeowners should check with the local fire departments (Prescott Fire Department 928-777-1700, and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority 928-759-9933) for restrictions of chain saws and equipment use during dry and windy periods. Burning is forbidden without a commercial burn permit.

Yavapai County resident can take advantage of the free slash program through June 1. County transfer stations will accept brush and yard trimmings from non-commercial residents. The closest stations to Quad-city residents are the Mayer Transfer Station, located at 11130 S. Antelope Creed Road, a quarter-mile south of Mayer on Old Black Canyon Highway, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and the Paulden Transfer Station, located at 23750 N. Marblehead Avenue, off Big Chino Road, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Grant money is available for some abatement work through PAWUIC. Homeowners get the work done, and PAWUIC or the municipality will reimburse the owner.

Dewey-Humboldt received grant money to help abate 35 residences totaling 32 acres. Three properties still remain available, said D-H Councilmember Vicki Wendt. Homeowners pay for 10 percent of grant-funded work done on their properties.

“We are pleased. We now average 20 people at our Firewise meetings,” Wendt said, adding that prior to the Goodwin Fire in June 2017, hardly anyone showed up for meetings.

The Arizona Community Foundation also awarded the town a $5,000 grant, and the town’s Dump Day takes place May 8-11.

For more information on PAWUIC, call 928-277-8032, visit yavapaifirewise.org, or email pawuic1@gmail.com.

