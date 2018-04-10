Questions homeowners should ask fuel abatement companies

Choosing a company to “firewise” a homeowner’s property – to effectively, efficiently and knowledgeably remove vegetation – can take a little bit of inquiry. Landscapers, for instance, may have different ideas about the fuel mitigation process than companies in the firewise business.

A landscape company should be able to identify and remove excess vegetation on small properties of less than an acre. Property owners might ask for the cost difference between a landscaping bid, which would be more manicured, and a firewise bid, which removes ladder fuels and large amounts of brush. Typically, a firewise bid will be less, particularly if you are removing brush and chaparral. Find out the specifics of what they will do and remove.

For larger properties, more than an acre, hiring a company that has the experience and manpower to tackle the job properly is probably the best choice. These jobs often require 10-20 people to cut the vegetation, and to haul it to a chipper or landfill. Steep slopes and distance to the chipper can add significantly to the cost.

Highly recommended companies are Arrow Fire (David Bowden: 928-713-9085) and Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management (James Robbins: 928-848-6851). ADFFM uses a Department of Corrections crew to do cutting and chipping. Both do excellent work and the two companies often partner together on large properties to maximize manpower and resources.

Things to consider when asking for a bid:

• Get a copy of liability insurance policy, ROC number and business license. If none, be aware that you take on any liability.

• Ask how long the company has been in business, and references of satisfied customers.

• The bid should include the timeframe for how long the price is valid, a “not to exceed” cap on the price, a deadline for completion, and whether a supervisor will be present.

• GET THE BID IN WRITING.

• Be sure the bid includes removal of the waste material, and includes dump fees. Homeowners may consider requesting a chipper and for chips to be broadcast back onto the property.

• If the job is too big or cost too great to complete at one time, ask for a bid to remove vegetation in the 5-10 foot perimeter around your home, and a 50/50 mosaic cut for the rest, which will reduce the spread of fire. Schedule the next visit within 6-12 months.

• Identify any sentimental trees or bushes you want to keep.

• Ask about annual maintenance after the initial work, and recommendations for future mitigation.

• If you have several small trees growing close together, identify which ones will be taken out.

Don’t be afraid to remove the bulk of the vegetation initially. It may look a little bare at first, but it takes only a short time for grasses to grow back and help control erosion. The grasses also help stop generation of new scrub oak. Maintenance will be easier and less expensive with immature vegetation.

Information provided by Leigh Cosby, PAWUIC communications.