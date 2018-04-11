Corridor Calendar: Week of April 11, 2018

Priceless Prom Project is open on April 10, 16 and 20. Hours are 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 122 N. Cortez St., third floor. There are dresses, purses, jewelry, shoes, suits, tuxedos, and ties – all free. If you have items to donate, please bring them in. For more information, contact Krystal Koons at 928-713-2306.

Event Planners have changed their day to meet from Monday to the second and fourth Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. to accommodate those who work during the week.



Community Clean-Up for Mayer Area will be held April 12, 13 and 14, then again on April 19, 20, and 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will accept tires (limited), bagged trash, household appliances, yard trimmings, furniture and auto batter-ies. DO NOT bring loose trash, liquids or hazardous materials, junk cars, dead animals or NiCad batteries. If in doubt, call 928-771-3183.

Produce will be available at the Cordes Lakes Community Center on April 18 and 26. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and the doors close and LOCK at 9 a.m.

Rabies Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at Holly’s Market in Cordes Lakes. For more information, contact Animal Control at 928-771-3282.

Help American Legion Post 122 raise the flags on the Avenue of Flags in Cordes Lakes. Flags go up at 8 a.m. and down at 4 p.m.

The Ladies Luncheon will be coming back to Cordes Lakes Community Center on April 21. It will start at 11 a.m. with a theme of April Showers. Save the day.

April 21 is also the day Arcosanti is featuring two instrumentalists, Scott Schaefer and David Marino. Tickets are $20 per person or $10 for students.

Littles Final Learning will be at the Cordes Lakes Library from 11 a.m. to noon April 25.

Cinco de Mayo for May 5 is being planned by the Events Planning Group at Cordes Lakes Center. A Mexican Plate of taco, enchilada, beans & rice will be available for $8 and for those under 10 for $5. Meal will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a DJ and dancing starting at 5:30 p.m.