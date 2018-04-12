$2,000 reward offered for arrest of Dewey burglary suspect

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever allegedly broke into the MDI Rock property in Dewey.

While the business, at 14900 Highway 169, was closed to the public between Friday evening and Monday morning, March 9-12, someone drove onto the property and stole multiple tools from two service trucks that had been parked behind locked gates, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office report.

To leave, the suspect crashed through the rear gate.

Anyone with information about this burglary may call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Callers may remain anonymous.