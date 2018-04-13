Corridor Calendar: Week of April 13, 2018

Priceless Prom Project is open on April 10, 16 and 20. Hours are 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 122 N. Cortez St., third floor. There are dresses, purses, jewelry, shoes, suits, tuxedos, and ties – all free. If you have items to donate, please bring them in. For more information, contact Krystal Koons at 928-713-2306.

Event Planners have changed their day to meet from Monday to the second and fourth Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. to accommodate those who work during the week.



Community Clean-Up for Mayer Area will be held April 12, 13 and 14, then again on April 19, 20, and 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will accept tires (limited), bagged trash, household appliances, yard trimmings, furniture and auto batteries. DO NOT bring loose trash, liquids or hazardous materials, junk cars, dead animals or NiCad batteries. If in doubt, call 928-771-3183.

Produce will be available at the Cordes Lakes Community Center on April 18 and 26. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and the doors close and LOCK at 9 a.m.

Rabies Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at Holly’s Market in Cordes Lakes. For more information, contact Animal Control at 928-771-3282.

Help American Legion Post 122 raise the flags on the Avenue of Flags in Cordes Lakes. Flags go up at 8 a.m. and down at 4 p.m.

The Ladies Luncheon will be coming back to Cordes Lakes Community Center on April 21. It will start at 11 a.m. with a theme of April Showers. Save the day.

April 21 is also the day Arcosanti is featuring two instrumentalists, Scott Schaefer and David Marino. Tickets are $20 per person or $10 for students.

Littles Final Learning will be at the Cordes Lakes Library from 11 a.m. to noon April 25.

Cinco de Mayo for May 5 is being planned by the Events Planning Group at Cordes Lakes Center. A Mexican Plate of taco, enchilada, beans & rice will be available for $8 and for those under 10 for $5. Meal will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a DJ and dancing starting at 5:30 p.m.

Meals on Wheels in Mayer, 10051 Miami, will hold its annual plant sale from May 7 to May 18, a perfect time to get that special plant for Mother’s Day.

Western Trade Days is coming to Nota Ranch, 12660 Central Ave. in Mayer from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 and 12. Auctions will be held, but the auction on Saturday, starting at noon, will have ALL proceeds going to Meals on Wheels. There will be breakfast, lunch and drinks available. All net proceeds for this event go to Mayer Area Meals on Wheels. If you have items to donate for the auction, please call Roselynn at 928-925-9898.



U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

Self-paced Sign Language class is available at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Event Planning Committee (new name, new people, new time) meets at 10 a.m. every Monday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Story Time at Cordes Lakes Library is at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday. This is followed by a movie.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Beading is held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Fridays at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Peer Tutoring is held after school on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center.