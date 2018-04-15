Jordan Rainwater wins junior dragster event in Tucson

Jordan “Horsepower” Rainwater of Chino Valley recently competed at a junior dragster event in Tucson and took first place in her age group April 8 at Tucson Dragway. Rainwater, 12, a sixth grader at Chino Valley Heritage Middle School, competes in the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League. She also took first place in her age group during an event March 17 in Las Vegas. The next race Rainwater is scheduled to compete in is the Desert Storm Shootout this coming weekend, Friday through Sunday, April 20 to 22.

Prescott Valley Grand Prix set for Memorial Day weekend

The Prescott Valley Grand Prix is scheduled to take place outside the Prescott Valley Event Center on Memorial Day Weekend, Friday through Sunday, May 25 to 27. The weekend will feature bikes, quads and UTVS for all ages and skill levels. Event participants are encouraged to register outside the PV Event Center beginning Friday, May 25, and race all-day tickets will be sold at the gate. For more information, visit azopracing.com or contact Kyle Krause at 623-363-9665, or by email at kyle@azopracing.com.

Annual World Tai Chi celebration set for April 28

The 19th annual celebration of World Tai Chi and Qigong Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28, at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley. The event is open to the public at no charge, but guests are encouraged to bring chairs if possible. On the last Saturday in April this celebration will be occurring in more than 85 countries all over our planet. There will be demonstrations consisting of a variety of Tai Chi and Qigong forms as well as a meet and greet with several local instructors. Tai Chi is an internal martial art practiced for both its health benefits and its defense training. The term Tai Chi refers to the philosophy of the forces Yin and Yang related to the moves. Qigong involves coordinated movement, breath and awareness used for health, meditation and martial arts training. The term Qigong literally means “the skill of developing life energy.”

Mile High PBR returns to Prescott Valley April 28

For the seventh consecutive year, the Professional Bull Riding organization will make a stop in Prescott Valley. The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Tickets start at just $12 and doors open at 6 p.m. The Mile High PBR will host top bull riders vying for a piece of a $10,000 payout. To purchase tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase tickets at the PVEC box office. For more information, call 928-583-6098.

Yavapai baseball to hold prospect camp May 13

The Yavapai College Baseball Prospect Camp is scheduled for Sunday, May 13, at Roughrider Park in Prescott. The annual prospect camp’s purpose is to promote exposure to Yavapai College as well as all other ACCAC baseball programs. Each junior college from the state of Arizona will be invited to recruit and evaluate talent. This year the two new NAIA baseball programs in Arizona will also be invited to attend the event. The prospect camp is also geared toward sophomores and juniors wishing to get a head start on the recruiting process. Yavapai College currently has players on its roster from this camp. The camp will consist of two sessions; bullpens in the morning and position player workouts in the afternoon. Registration for pitchers and catchers will be at 9:15 a.m. and bullpens will begin at approximately 10 a.m. Registration for position players will begin at noon and the workouts will begin at 1 p.m. The fee for the camp is $50 and for those who sign up on the day of there will be an additional $10 fee for late registration. For more information, contact Yavapai assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, or email kyle.wise@yc.edu.

Mile High day camp set for June 4-6 in Prescott

The Mile High Baseball School Day Camp is scheduled to take place on the campus of Yavapai College on June 4-6 in Prescott. Participants will receive instruction in baseball skill and technical work, tactics, strategy and games. Players will be placed in groups matching their age and ability to maximize the learning experience. Campers will get instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running. This camp is for players between the ages of 5 and 12. The camp will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. each day. The fee is $75 with an additional $10 charge for late registration. The camp capacity is limited to 150 campers. For more information, contact Yavapai assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, or email kyle.wise@yc.edu.

Harlem Globetrotters coming to Phoenix Aug. 11

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their world-famous basketball show to Arizona this summer as Talking Stick Resort Arena will host the team from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in Phoenix. The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained basketball fans for more than 90 years. The roster this year features Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson and Hammer Harrison. Also included is the club’s largest female roster in team history as TNT Lister, Hoops Green and Torch George are scheduled to make an appearance. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, at harlemglobetrotters.com. Fans can purchase their seats at the Talking Stick Resort Arena box office, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

City of Prescott teams with Antelope Hills to offer junior golf class

The City of Prescott and Antelope Hills Golf Course have joined to offer junior golfers a FUNdamental Golf Class that will teach young people interested in the game how to play in a fast, safe and courteous manner. This 90 minutes class is open to junior’s ages 7 to 18 for various dates and times throughout the year. Pre-registration and payment of $10 is required. After completion, a junior golfer may participate in the Junior Developmental Program, which includes complimentary green fees and range balls for $20 per month. The program also allows for junior golfers to receive instruction from PGA professionals. Registration forms are available at the Antelope Hills golf shop. For more information, call 928-776-7888.