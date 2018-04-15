Outdoor freezer malfunctions, sets Prescott Valley home ablaze

The aftermath of a fire on the side of a home after an outdoor fridge suffered an electrical malfunction and started a fire in the carport Saturday, April 13, 2018, in Prescott Valley. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier

  April 15, 2018

    Photo by Max Efrein

    Personnel with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority evaluate the origin of a home fire in the 5000 block of North Pinon Drive in Prescott Valley. The fire started in the area of a freezer, said Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Battalion Chief Todd Abel.

    A Prescott Valley home on the 8000 block of N. Pinon Dr. caught fire after an outdoor freezer sitting in the carport suffered an electrical malfunction Friday afternoon.

    Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded to a 911 call from neighbors at 2:21 p.m. and arrived on scene with the outside of the home, the carport and a wood fence on fire.

    The residents were not home at the time, according to a release.

    The fire department was successfully able to keep the fire from spreading, containing it to the exterior siding, part of the roof, the freezer and other miscellaneous items stored in the carport.

    Fortunately, no interior damage to the home was done, according to Fire Marshal Rick Chase, and no injuries were reported.

