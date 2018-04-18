15th annual trike-a-thon reinforces safety

From 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 6, Life Point Church — in conjunction with Growing Kids Preschool — hosted the 15th annual Trike-a-thon fundraising event at 10100 Highway 69 located in Prescott Valley.

To participate in the trike-a-thon, preschool students obtained sponsors and brought their trikes, bikes, or scooters to the event and participated in a race for the most laps.

The mission of the trike-a-thon was to remind the preschoolers about bicycle safety and a few “rules of the road.” Over 70 students and their families showed up to support the event.

To help with the event, numerous Prescott Valley Police officers, along with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, arrived at the trike-a-thon and helped kick off the morning. Police officers and firefighters brought squad cars, bicycles, fire trucks and giveaways.



“We all play a role in keeping our community safe and supporting worthwhile events,” officials stated in a news release.