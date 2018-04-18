Acorn Montessori schools are growing

Acorn Montessori “A” rated Charter Schools are expanding with a state of the art gymnasium, performing arts theater and additional classrooms.

Acorn offers a “Free to Play” excelling sports program. With the new gym, Acorn’s boys and girls league basketball and volleyball teams will improve their skills and venture to join the ranks of Acorn’s undefeated league Soccer and Football champions. The gym will also create the opportunity for students to engage in fine arts and theater programs, dance and movement, and will allow Acorn Montessori to host many community enrichment events.

The additional classrooms will enable Acorn Montessori Charter Schools to accept more new students from our rapidly growing community of young families. Acorn is also increasing its boundaries and offering transportation to families in the Chino Valley area.

Acorn is now accepting enrollment for the 2018-19 school year in grades K-8. Visit us at acornmontessori.com.