HUSD Student of the Week: Nick

Lake Valley Elementary has selected sixth-grade student, Nick Carbajal, as the HUSD Student of the Week. He is an excellent model for appropriate behavior in class as well as outside the classroom. He is always polite and friendly with everyone. He never says he has a bad day, as he always has a smile on his face. Nick tries his best on all assignments and tests and gives 110 percent. Nick has a fun personality and sense of humor that makes him a great friend to all! We are so lucky to have him at Lake Valley!

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.