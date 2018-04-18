HUSD Teacher of the Month: Ms. Russell

I am very proud to present the HUSD VIP award for our Teacher of the Month for April to Jantina Russell. Ms. Russell has been in the district for 13 years as an English teacher, Drama teacher and the Fine Arts/Performing Arts Department chair.

As a Drama teacher, Ms. Russell is unsurpassed. She is able to reach individual students through her personal interactions with them. She believes in her students and they know it. Because of this, her students would do almost anything for her. She sets high expectations for her students but provides high levels of support during class, before and after school. You can find her in her classroom working with her students in the morning, after school and on the weekends. This is reflected on the number of students that she has had qualify for Nationals the past three years – 27!

As a department chair, she is extremely communicative. She works intensely with both the fine arts and performing arts side making sure her department gets the recognition that it deserves. This year her department has had Mr. Miner as the Arizona Thespian Administrator of the Year, Mrs. Amy Van Winkle as the Arizona Music Educator of the Year, and two students qualify for first and second place in the state’s Flag Design competition. The first-place winner and her teacher, Mrs. Miller-Balsiger, got to fly to Washington for the awards ceremony. We have had over 80 of students recognized for their art work, ceramics, and sculptures at the Arizona Youth Arts Ceremony at the PV Civic Center. The Choir program had three students qualify for all-state, the Concert Band received an “excellent” and qualified for state, and Ms. Russell had four students qualify in Drama to attend Nationals in Nebraska this summer.

As for Drama, Ms. Russell and her students always perform. Ms. Russell puts on two productions each year — one in the fall and one in the spring. If you get a chance to come to one of her productions you will notice many things. One, all of her actors are prepared and ready for their performance. Two, every piece of the set, design and props have been built and/or designed by her Tech Theatre classes. Three, all of the sound and lights are operated by BMHS students. Bottom line, when you come to a BMHS production it is exactly that — a BMHS production. From the actors on the stage to every piece of detail behind the scenes, it has a BMHS student’s hand in on it.

As you can see, Ms. Russell is an integral part of the BMHS campus and climate. She is a dedicated educator whose only goal is to see her students grow and succeed. She is dependable, flexible and she genuinely cares about her students’ academic success.

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.