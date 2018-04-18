Prescott Valley in Brief: Dave Ramsey’s Smart Money event to be livestreamed to library

Dave Ramsey’s Smart Money event to be livestreamed to library

Prescott Valley Public Library will host a free, livestream of Dave Ramsey’s Smart Money event on Wednesday, April 25.

Ramsey has been teaching his Financial Peace University for 25 years, hosting the third-largest talk radio show in the country and helping people gain hope by managing their finances.

Dave and Chris Hogan will take the stage from 3:45 to 6:45 p.m. (Arizona time) in Louisville, and the library will stream the event. To attend, call 928-759-6193 to register.

Library to begin lending Wi-Fi hotspots in May

The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, has awarded a $4,285.71 grant to the Prescott Valley Public Library to buy and lend Wi-Fi hotspots to library patrons.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this valuable, free service to our community. This pilot program is an opportunity for our library to provide 24/7 internet access, which can assist students, job seekers or those in need of reliable internet,” said Casey Van Haren, library director.

Lending Wi-Fi hotspots will give the community members in Yavapai County the ability to have 24-hour internet access to educational, employment, medical, homework help and research sites. This access will help lessen the homework gap for students and will enable residents to have access to the digital resources they need even when the library is closed, according to a news release.

Patrons will be able to check out devices with a valid YLN library card in good standing.

• Patrons must be 18 or older;

• One hot-spot per household;

• Lending period will be one month;

• Hotspots can only be checked out at PVPL; and,

• Patrons will receive device use training.

The Wi-Fi hotspot lending program will begin in early May. For additional information, call 928-759-3040.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting May 7

On Monday, May 7, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Gail Shannon, who is an instructor for the Laura Heine patterns and has been involved in quilting for many years.

Shannon will present a trunk show on her work, including her love of fiber art quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, Shannon will teach a class on “Collage Fun” with the Laura Heine patterns. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information on the class, contact Sue at 415-271-5740.

Understand options for assisted living, care at April 19 meeting

“Understanding Your Assisted Living, Memory Care and In-Home Care Options” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to occur from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Presenter Mark Sylvester of Care Patrol of Northern Arizona will talk about anticipating your care needs, the demographics, in-home care, assisted living, memory care, the risks of online research, getting your legal affairs in order and options to pay for long-term care including the Arizona Long-Term Care System.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

Yavapalooza brings Yavapai College and community together

Yavapalooza, the largest Yavapai College student-driven event of the year, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 20, on the Prescott campus. The festival is an opportunity for community residents to enjoy an evening of family entertainment and learn about all things YC, including the college’s many academic and career-training opportunities.

According to student leadership council member Alex Daniels, the event aims to bring the college and the wider community together for games, food, music and information. “Yavapalooza attendees hopefully will take home with them a little more awareness of the college and the resources and services available to everyone,” Daniels added.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction benefiting the YC emergency food pantry, a collaboration between students, faculty, staff, and community members created to alleviate food insecurity among YC students.

Admission is free for all YC students with a valid ID, and attendees younger than 18. Admission is $2 for adults, with proceeds benefiting the food pantry. Check in at amphitheater between buildings 3 and 4, Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Signage will be provided.

For information about Yavapalooza, visit www.yc.edu/fun.

Cruise 4 Veterans car show will be April 21

The 7th annual Cruise 4 Veterans car show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. This is a free event for the public.

There will be food vendors, sponsor booths and veteran-related booths. All the cars in the show are voted on by veterans only. Last year there were over 300 cars in the show and more are expected this year.

For the first time this year, a food bank specifically for the Yavapai County veterans will be set up. This food bank will be at the Veterans Resource Centers of America, 600 E. Gurley St., Suite F. All drivers of cars entered in the show, as well as the public, are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to the show. There will be a collection container at the registration/T-shirt booth. The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) is a recipient of money from this event. The volunteer services at the VA Hospital is the other recipient. Last year $10,000 was donated to the hospital and $7,000 was donated to VRC.

For more information about the Cruise 4 Veterans car show, visit www.cruise4vets.com.

Chalk It Up! Prescott event is set for April 21-22

Chalk It Up! Prescott is a free, family-friendly and community-centered chalk art festival intended to cultivate creativity in people of all ages and abilities, while raising money and awareness for the mental health, crisis intervention and substance use treatment services supported by the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation.

This annual event, in its 10th year, needs you! Gather your friends and family, fire up your imagination, and grab a box of chalk — the chalk will be provided for free! Artists like you, inspired by the street painting artists of the Renaissance Era, will create a temporary museum of pavement art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22, at 201 N. Montezuma, Prescott. Come draw, walk around and look at the art, watch performing artists, and have a blast with us.

Artist, volunteer, entertainer and sponsor information is available at www.prescottchalkart.com or 928-445-5211, ext. 3635.

Yavapai County Republican Committee dinner is April 21

Yavapai County Republican Committee celebrates 164 years of Republican leadership at the Saturday, April 21, Lincoln Reagan Dinner at the Prescott Resort, 1500 Highway 69, Prescott.

Admission costs $55 and space is limited. Please sign up for this event now at info@YavGop.org or call 928-776-4500. Prominent speakers seeking election will be featured. Music hour begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner program follows at 6:30.

Pioneers’ Home, little red barn annual sale this weekend

There will be a little red barn annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21, at 300 S. McCormick St., behind the Arizona Pioneers’ Home in Prescott.

Come and support Arizona’s pioneer residents and find some great treasures. All proceeds go directly to the Arizona Pioneer Home Foundation for the benefit of all the residents.

They are still taking donations for the sale. Drop donations behind the Pioneer Home in a small red “barn.” For more information, call 928-445-2181.

Creative Aging class in May

In this final Creative Aging class series, three main skill sets will be explored: create your own recycled paper; print onto your paper; and finally complete your project with learning a very basic binding stitch to finish your own small book.

This a lot to take on in one series of classes, so the classes will focus on small simple projects to practice these three skills. This four-week class is being offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the Library’s Children’s Program Room of Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

This LSTA project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Seeking volunteer literacy and ESL tutors

The Prescott Valley Adult Literacy Group is seeking volunteer literacy and ESL tutors. If you would like to make a difference in the lives of adults who need help with reading and writing or learning to speak English as a second language, the group has just the opportunity for you.

The Adult Literacy Group provides the training and books, you provide the commitment to help the individual student you will be paired with. You will meet your student once per week for an hour to hour and a half at the Prescott or Prescott Valley Library, or other locations suited to you both.

The group has 55 tutors, who make a life-changing difference, one student at a time.

For information, or to sign up for the next training class, call and leave a message for Kathy Lewis at 928-759-3049. Their office is located at the Prescott Valley Library, 7401 Civic Circle in Prescott Valley.

D-H Library book sale is underway

The Dewey-Humboldt Library’s book sale is continuing. During regular library hours, use the 2735 N. Corral Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

A great selection of gift-quality hardbacks is available for $1 and paperbacks for 25 cents, includes westerns, history, romance, travel, cooking, religion, sports, etc. Call 928-632-5049 for more information.

New Horizons benefit is April 21

New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center (NHDEC), 9400 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, is a disability empowerment campus providing members of our surrounding communities with multiple services. New Horizons has announced its upcoming Fundraiser Semi-Formal Benefit “Moving Forward Together,” to enhance our programs and our new gymnasium facility for the community. This benefit is being held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the St. Michaels Hotel, Crystal Ballroom. Come and enjoy cocktails, dinner, a silent auction with music and dancing performed by Little Larry Healey’s (classic rock, R&B, blues). Tickets for this semi-formal benefit are $50 per person and can be bought online. RSVP by April 13. For further information, see our website: www.nhdec.org.

Brain and body health seminar is April 22

Healthy living tips for your brain and body will be offered in a seminar by the Alzheimer’s Association, to be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Prescott’s Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott.

Advice on keeping your mind and body healthy will include exercise, diet and nutrition, cognitive activity, social engagement, reminders on what you can do now and resources that are available to all.



The presenter will be Kathy Marzec. After retiring as a training and development manager, she decided to use those skills to give back to the community as a volunteer with Alzheimer’s Association chapters in Connecticut and Prescott. Her mother passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2016 and both her mother’s and father’s families have several members who have been victims of the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support research, and promotion of brain health. Its mission is to eliminate the disease.

Admission to the program on April 22 is free, but reservations must be made before April 18. Call 1-800- 272-3900 to reserve your seat.

Scholarship ‘tea party’ event is April 20

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Prescott invites the community to its second annual scholarship fundraiser, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an Art-Full Afternoon in the Yavapai College Richard Marcusen Garden, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 20.

Cost is $45 per person and includes music, tapas and tarts, wine tasting and non-alcoholic beverages. Tours of the sculptures and award-winning irises of the garden will be led by Yavapai College students and members of the Iris Society. Three local musical groups will be performing in various locations throughout the garden.

All proceeds from this event will go to AAUW scholarships for Yavapai College students.

Deadline for reservations is April 16. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.yc.edu/gardenparty or by mailing a check to AAUW Prescott, P.O. Box 10881, Prescott, AZ 86304.

New art classes for youth

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department is proud to introduce one of its newest learning opportunities, Art Club! Local youth are invited to join classes led by local, professional artists who work in a variety of media. This is a chance to learn new techniques, improve your current art skills, learn about artists and movements and work collaboratively with other artists.

These classes are suitable for anyone ages 12 to 25; all levels of experience (beginner to advanced) are encouraged to join. Students with experience will be encouraged to help younger and less experienced artists. Students will have opportunities to show their work in public exhibits, join in critiques, work on community projects and learn how to frame, market and sell their work.

Lessons are approximately half an hour of instruction followed by one to two hours of time to complete projects. In addition to general instruction, teachers will provide one-on-one assistance to students as they work. Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. Registration is available on our website — go to the Parks and Recreation page and click “Register Online” to see the class portfolio and sign up for classes, you must create a free account to sign up.

ERAU book drive to benefit Navajos

“Books collected in the quad-city area by the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University national honor society of Phi Kappa Phi will be given to the Tuba City Library and other sites to be determined on the Navajo Reservation,” said Anne Boetcher, chapter president.

Those wishing to donate books can take them to the Hazy Library, the Jack L. Hunt Student Center, or the STEM Center, where bins will be placed for donations.



These categories of books are especially wanted, book drive organizers said: anything dealing with Native American topics, how-to-do books, biographies, fiction for all ages, movies and DVDs.



The book drive runs through April 30.



Beginning Spanish class begins April 18

“Beginners Conversational Spanish” at Prescott Valley Public Library is starting April 18. Hola! Are you hoping to improve your Spanish speaking skills? Come to the Prescott Valley Public Library and meet other individuals who would like to practice their Spanish too. No registration is required.

Call 928-759-3040 with any questions. The class will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Mayer cleanup continues this week

District 2 County Supervisor Tom Thurman and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, have announced a community cleanup in Mayer.

The cleanup will be at the Mayer Yard (next to the Mayer Transfer Station), 11130 S. Antelope Creek Road, one-quarter mile south of Mayer.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19, 20 and 21 (it began last weekend).

Accepted items include: household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted: loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home, the news release states. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

This program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

For information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Fall prevention workshop ongoing

A “Matter of Balance” fall prevention workshop, sponsored by NACOG Area Agency on Aging, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, through May 23, at the Pioneer Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott. For more information, contact Beth Brehio at 928-775-9993 ext. 4272 or bbrehio@nacog.org.

Chair Yoga at library on 4th Fridays

Beginning in April, the Prescott Valley Public Library will be offering Chair Yoga from 11 a.m. to noon on the fourth Friday of the month.

Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years. Her love of helping individuals ease into aging is the driving force behind her yoga. She received her 200 teacher training in 2004 and finished her 300 training in 2016. Throughout her career she has taught all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Now, she has settled into teaching modified yoga that meets the needs of the individual and chair yoga.

Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. The chair can also be used as a prop to help getting into the poses a little easier, not to mention there is no worry getting up and down from the floor. Yoga will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance.

Civics classes start April 19

Beginning in April, the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, will host free civics classes for those applying for U.S. citizenship.

Beginning on April 19 the class will meet every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s second-floor PC Lab. Classes will end in 10 weeks on June 21. Registration is required. To register go to pvlib.net and look for civics classes. For more information, contact Jim Black at 928-759-6190.

May computer classes at the PV library

Prescott Valley Public Library will be offering two computer classes in May. Windows 10 meets from 3 to 5 p.m. three Mondays, May 14, 21 and 28, in the PC Lab. Exploring the Internet meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. two Tuesdays, May 15 and 22, in the PC Lab.



Registration opens April 1. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Computer Classes. For more information, call 928-759-6187.

Cowboy Poets event is May 1 at library

The Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering presents “You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, in the Crystal Room.

Come celebrate the cowboy’s place in Arizona culture and lore at this program for all ages. Poetry and music of the working cowboy will be performed by Dean Cook of Prescott Valley; Joe Konkel of Paulden; and Don Fernwalt of Mayer.

The Arizona Cowboy Poet Gathering is in its 35th year, bringing performers to the Prescott area from all over the country to preserve the life and culture of the working cowboy. This is a free event, no registration required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Book Club to discuss ‘Small Great Things’

In April the club will be reading and discussing “Small Great Things,” by Jodi Picoult. This novel — from a writer at the top of her game — tackles race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion and doesn’t offer easy answers.

This group meets at 10:30 a.m. each month on the third Thursday. The next meeting is April 19.

Afterthoughts explores ‘Storied Life’

On April 24, the Prescott Valley Public Library Afterthoughts Book Club will be reading and discussing Lisa See’s novel, “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane.”



Li-yan and her family align their lives around the seasons and the farming of tea. There is ritual and routine, as it has been for generations. Then one day a Jeep appears at the village gate — the first automobile any of them have seen — and a stranger arrives.

The club meets in the Glassford Hill Room of the Prescott Valley Public Library. For more information, call 928-759-6193.

Signups for town’s parade underway

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club is accepting applications for the 40th annual Prescott Valley Days parade to be held on May 12. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and the route is on Florentine beginning at Yavapai and ending at the Prescott Valley Event Center parking lot.

In celebration of the Town of Prescott Valley’s “ruby” anniversary the theme for the parade is “Wizard of Oz.” Applications can be obtained from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.pvchamber.org or call Gloria at the Chamber at 928-772-8857.

Rainwater harvesting testing available

If you live in the Dewey-Humboldt or Mayer area (within 10 miles of the Iron King Mine), and harvest rainwater for garden use, the University of Arizona invites you to participate in Project Harvest.



Project Harvest participants will collect harvested water, soil and vegetable samples to determine the concentration (or not) of potential contaminants.



There is no cost to participate, and all supplies and training is provided.

If you are interested in more information, visit projectharvest.arizona.edu. You may sign up on the website to receive additional information, or contact the local Community Health Educator directly at margaretdewey@email.arizona.edu.