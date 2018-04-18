Sunset Lane project design complete

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Jack Smith has announced the project design is 100 percent complete for the Sunset Lane Improvement Project.

The Sunset Lane Improvement Project (Prescott East Highway to Pine View Drive), includes surface drainage collection infrastructure, underground storm drain pipes, new wastewater collection infrastructure, new water distribution infrastructure, utility relocations, and roadway widening to accommodate new sidewalk on both sides of the road and a center two-way left turn lane along the entire corridor.

The proposed infrastructure will capture and convey the 100-year storm event that impacts Sunset Lane, reducing the flooding potential of existing adjacent and downstream structures while providing multimodal transportation accommodations for area residents and commuters.

The project is within the jurisdiction of both Prescott Valley and Yavapai County and contains approximately 4,550 feet of Sunset Lane roadway widening and reconstruction, large diameter storm drainage pipes beneath Sunset Lane, new sewer main, and new water main as shown in the figure below. Approximately 2,000 feet (western portion) of the roadway and drainage design area is within Yavapai County and 2,550 feet (eastern portion) of the roadway and drainage design area is within Prescott Valley (4,550 feet total).



A vicinity map of the location is included, as well as the existing and proposed drawing for the typical section of the roadway.

The upcoming tentative project schedule is as follows:

April – October 2018 Utility relocation design and construction

April – October 2018 Temporary Construction and Permanent Easement Acquisition

November 2018 Project Bidding

January 2019 Roadway construction begins

January 2020 Project Complete

For information, contact Cynthia Gentle at 928-771-3209.

Information provided by Yavapai County.