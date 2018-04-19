Bradshaw baseball knocks off Shadow Mountain

4th straight win keeps narrow playoff hopes alive

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Despite all of its trials and tribulations in 2018, Bradshaw Mountain’s baseball team has hung tough down the stretch, posting a season-best fourth straight victory on Thursday to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

The 4A No. 28-ranked Bears bested No. 23 Shadow Mountain, 11-6, at their cold, wind-blown campus field, extending the visitors’ losing streak to five. The Matadors, who rested squarely on the state tournament play-in round bubble heading into Thursday, are likely out of the postseason picture.

In 4A, the Top 8-ranked teams at the end of the regular season earn automatic bids to state. The Nos. 9 through 24th-ranked squads are paired for one-game playoffs, with the winners advancing to the 16-team state tournament, which begins April 28.

With Thursday’s win, Bradshaw Mountain improved to 7-8 overall in power-point games. Shadow Mountain, which played its final game of the regular season, drew even at 9-9.

“At this point, we’re just going to leave it to whatever it comes down to,” Bears coach Brian Bundrick said of his team’s postseason fortunes. “There is a chance. The seniors are in it to win it, and that’s where we want to be at this time of year.”

At the dish, catcher Jeff Walker led the Bears, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He was a triple short of the cycle, hitting an RBI single in the first inning, a double in the second and a solo homer in the sixth.

Leadoff man Shane Pryor followed, as he went 2 for 5 with a two-run triple, a double and two runs scored. Bailey Ramirez (2 for 3, two-run single) and Jacob Roberts (RBI double, run scored) aided in the effort.

Pryor, one of seven Bears seniors, said he and his teammates have been playing looser and aren’t as uptight about making mistakes than they were earlier in the year.

“I 100 percent think this team still has a shot [at the postseason],” Pryor said. “We’ve been playing the best baseball we’ve played all year. And if we just keep riding this streak we’ve got – hitting the ball and fielding the ball like we know we should — then we definitely have a chance to make the playoffs.”

On the mound, sophomore southpaw Paxton Prentice lasted 3-1/3 innings and picked up the victory. He allowed five runs (one earned) on three hits, striking out two and walking three. Timmy Young and Bailey Ramirez finished the game in relief.

Young got the Bears out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.

He surrendered one run on four hits, fanning two and walking one. Ramirez faced the minimum in his two innings, the sixth and seventh, striking out four and forcing two lineouts.

For Shadow Mountain at the plate, leadoff hitter Brandon Lewis was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Jacob Small (double, run scored) and Sebastian Castro (RBI single) contributed, too.

The Matadors struggled the most with their pitching. Starter Colton McIntosh went only two innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits, striking out two and walking one. Trevor Jones relieved McIntosh and pitched three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, fanning a pair, walking four and hitting two batters by pitch.

Garrett McNamara came on in the sixth, surrendering two runs on two hits, registering a strikeout and a walk.

“The struggle was on the mound,” said Shadow Mountain coach Jon Pulli, adding that he was proud of his players for their effort in 2018. “We just didn’t hit our spots. We didn’t pitch to contact. We hit a few guys, and we had too many walks. There was a couple plays defensively that we should’ve made but we didn’t make that extended the inning, extended the pitch count, and they capitalized and got a couple runs.

“We came up here knowing this was a must-win, and even if we won it wasn’t guaranteed [that we would qualify for the playoffs]. We were hoping to get in the playoffs and keep playing, but we’re just going to have to keep rebuilding and chipping away, and getting better and moving forward.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain plays host to Cactus (5-11 overall record in power-point games) for its Senior Day home finale at 3:45 p.m. today, April 20, in Prescott Valley.

The Bears visit Grand Canyon region foe and No. 18-ranked Coconino (7-8 in power-point games, 6-5 region) at 4 p.m. Monday, April 23, in their season finale, which will likely decide whether they reach the postseason.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.