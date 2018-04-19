Reckless burning causes wildfire in Dewey-Humboldt

A wildfire that started because a man was recklessly burning tumble weeds in Dewey-Humboldt resulted in the man receiving a fine for his actions Wednesday morning, April 18.



The fire was located just west of the old Humboldt smelter at the east end of Main Street.



Personnel with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) responded to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. to find what ended up being a fire spanning about an acre.

“First arriving units found there was a pretty good rate of spread,” said Todd Abel, CAFMA battalion chief.



Abel said only grass was burned, but homes were at risk.

“Nothing was threatened immediately, but it had the potential,” he said.

Since Wednesday was a red flag day – meaning there was a high fire danger – the man who started the fire did receive a fine for the reckless burning from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, said Rick Chase, CAFMA’s fire marshal.

“We’re starting to get law enforcement involved if people are burning when they shouldn’t,” Chase said.