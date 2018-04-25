$25 cash awarded to two middle school students by Lions Club

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club recognized its April students of the month at their meeting April 18.

Brooklyn Kaufman of Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, and Leanne Ford of Glassford Hill Middle School, each received a certificate of recognition and a $25 cash award. Their names also will be listed on the Student of the Month perpetual plaques at their respective schools.

School administration and teachers nominate students each month. They and the students breakfast with their families and Lions Club members at the presentation.

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club supports the community through sight and hearing programs as well as providing for other community needs. They meet every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at Sally B’s restaurant in Prescott Valley.