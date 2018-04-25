Bears rally in 4th, advance to state playoffs with 9-2 rout over Peoria

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning against Peoria Wednesday afternoon, Bradshaw Mountain’s softball team needed a jolt in its 4A state play-in tournament game at the Bears’ campus field.

Starting pitcher Kirsten Schmidt was living up to her end of the bargain. Now, it was up to Bradshaw’s potent offense to push a proud program to its second state playoff appearance in three years, since 2016.

Well, the 10th-seeded Bears’ bats didn’t disappoint. Bradshaw batted around in the fourth, plating five runs on five hits en route to a 9-2 win over the Panthers to punch their ticket to the 16-team, single-elimination 4A state tournament, which begins Saturday, April 28.

Each of the Top 8 seeds earned automatic berths into the state bracket. Those teams ranked 9th through 24th were paired for one-game play-in games Wednesday, with the eight winners qualifying for the postseason. The AIA will announce the state tournament matchups at 2:30 p.m. today, April 26.

Bradshaw Mountain plans to order pizza and watch the selection show live on azpreps365.com in a classroom on campus. No matter what, the Bears will play their first-round game on the road at one of the Top 8 seeds.

“Most of them have never gone through this process before – it’s all new to these young kids,” Bears coach Sharon Haese said of her players. “The older kids that have been to state, they know. They’re hungry. They’ve done this before. You don’t know about it until you’ve tasted it.

With the victory over Peoria, Bradshaw improved its record in power-point games to 13-6, while the No. 23 Panthers ended their campaign at 10-9. The Bears had won five of their last 10 games going into Thursday.

“Our last three games we’ve been very focused, and we’ve had three great games,” Haese said. “They’ve stepped up the mental game. That’s been the big thing.”

In the pitcher’s circle, Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings for the complete-game victory. She struck out seven and walked four, retiring the side in the first, second and sixth innings. Schmidt said she changed pitch patterns and moved the ball around the zone effectively, changing eye levels and hitting her spots.

“I’ve been getting better over the last couple games because I’ve just been executing the things that I’ve been needing to do, and that’s really helped my team see that the season is not over,” Schmidt said. “We are not done. We’re in the postseason, and we’re going to keep going.”

The Bears scored their nine runs on nine hits. They benefited from a Peoria infield error in the fourth that brought two runs home.

In the five-run fourth, designated player Yesenia Gomez provided the jolt, launching a three-run homer over the left-center field fence for a 7-2 Bears lead. Mekenzie Smith and Gomez tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth by ripping an RBI triple and an RBI double, respectively, in consecutive at-bats.

Gomez went 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Smith was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Meanwhile, sophomore slugger Madisen Duryea, who this spring set a new single-season program record for homers with 20 (ranked second in the nation), has been eyeing the single-season state record of 21. Duryea, who holds the Bears program’s career home-run record with 26 (23 was the previous record) didn’t hit a homer on Wednesday. But she did play a key role, going 2 for 3 with an RBI single and three runs scored.

“That wasn’t any pressure for me [trying to reach 21 HRs] – I was just wanting to go hit the ball [Wednesday],” Duryea said. “Obviously, if a home run happens, it happens. But I hit it well, and I was happy with that.”

Peoria scored both of its runs in the fourth, including one on a bases-loaded walk and the other on a force at home that Bradshaw couldn’t complete.

“I thought in the beginning we had [Schmidt] where we wanted her, but she adjusted and she started pitching some off-speed pitches, and she started moving the ball around,” Peoria coach Freddy Castro said. “The girls weren’t able to adjust to that, so all the credit goes to the pitching. She did a really good job.”

Elisa Granado registered the visitors’ lone extra-base hit of the contest, a double into the gap in right-center to open the fourth. Peoria starting pitcher Andraya Romero, like Schmidt, went the distance. Of the nine runs she allowed, three were unearned.

While the Panthers head home to contemplate next season, it’s on to state for an ecstatic Bradshaw squad.

“I know that we’re capable of so much, and we’ve definitely proved ourselves in so many different circumstances that we can accomplish great things,” Schmidt said. “That might not be winning state. That might be getting to the Top 8. It doesn’t matter what it is. We still don’t know what it is. But we’re capable of getting there. And we’re here to compete, and we’re ready.”

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.