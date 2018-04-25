Bradshaw Mountain tennis edges Nighthawks, advance to state quarters

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain’s boys’ tennis squad tallied its first state team tournament victory in five years Wednesday, topping Ironwood Ridge of Oro Valley, 5-4, in a thrilling AIA Division II opening-round match.

The Bears will now travel to fourth-seeded Nogales at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, for their quarterfinals matchup. The winning team advances to the state semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday, May 4, at Paseo Racquet Center, 6268 Thunderbird Road in Glendale.

“We have a really good chance at the next round,” Bradshaw team No. 1 player Dawson Turner said. “I know a little bit about Nogales. They’re super consistent.”

At the Bears’ campus courts late Wednesday afternoon, Bradshaw Mountain won three of five singles matches, led by the senior Turner, who registered a 6-0, 6-4 win over Carlos Bernabe. Tyler Calia at No. 3 and Ed Ramos at No. 4 won their matches over the Nighthawks’ Nick Chenault (6-1, 6-2) and Baylor Warrick (6-1, 6-0), respectively.

“Our kids played great [Wednesday],” said Bears coach Tim McClintock, whose program had not won at team state since 2013. “We have so much experience on our team, home or away. We don’t mind going on the road. It’s a long trip down there [to Nogales].”

Bradshaw team No. 2 singles player Luke Poteat, jetlagged after having just returned to Prescott Valley from a DECA leadership conference trip to Georgia, lost in three tough sets (6-3, 5-7, 3-6) to Ben Behrens. At No. 5, Gavin Thompson succumbed to AJ Reinhold, and, at No. 6, Colin Streeter couldn’t solve Michael Robillard in a 6-1, 6-0 setback.

“Luke has only gotten like three hours of sleep the last two days,” Turner said. “He came back from Atlanta, so he’s been super tired. But we have depth.”

Case in point? The Bears rallied in doubles play, as the tandem of Turner and Calia defeated Bernabe and Behrens, 8-1, and Poteat and Ramos bested Chenault and Warrick in another convincing 8-1 result that ultimately won the match. David Medevielle and Streeter suffered an 8-1 loss to Reinhold and Robillard, but no matter.

“This is the strongest we’ve ever been,” Turner said of the Bradshaw team. “Adding Colin [Streeter] is huge. He’s a great player; super consistent. It made a difference.”

UP NEXT

Turner and Calia will compete in the Division II state doubles tournament quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Paseo Racquet Center against Notre Dame Prep’s Kaden Macor and Max Bilyk.

“Max and Kaden are good, veteran players,” said Turner, who sports a 15-0 record with Calia this season. “We’re just going to have to play like we usually do and just give it our all, and go out there fighting. Our movement at the net is key.”

After a first-round bye in state doubles April 20, Turner and Calia bested Desert Edge (6-2, 6-1) in the second round and Shadow Mountain (6-1, 6-1) in the third. Notre Dame Prep handed the Bears (14-1 overall record) their first and only team loss of the season March 28 in Prescott Valley.

“Our goals were all made, and our season isn’t finished yet,” McClintock said. “We have experience of playing Notre Dame Prep. We’re really coming together as a team.”

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.